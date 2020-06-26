Every Potential NBA Playoff Team's Biggest Wild Card

2 of 16

Sam Ortega/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies: Justise Winslow

Justise Winslow has yet to suit up for the Grizzlies while recovering from a back injury, but he's cleared to play as they head into Disney World. Memphis now gets to see how well he fits with the rest of the roster, which will in turn go a long way toward deciding whether the Grizzlies maintain possession of the Western Conference's eighth seed.

Trying to forecast Winslow's contributions out of the gate is futile. He hasn't played since Jan. 8 and is joining a new team. But the Grizzlies have to hope he regains the three-point touch he wielded last season. That set jumper is paramount to him panning out on a roster with plenty of other players who prefer to operate on-ball.

New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson

Consider this your reminder that Zion Williamson has appeared in just 19 games. And this isn't meant to be an insult. Nor does it amount to skepticism. It is more so an inquiry into how much Williamson has instantly meant to the Pelicans.

New Orleans is crushing opponents by 10.2 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor. And that net rating has actually improved to plus-24.5 in the time he spends with Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday and Brandon Ingram, three players who require a significant number of touches.

Will this hold? Are the Pelicans the favorites to grab the West's eighth seed if it does? What happens if Williamson is rusty or just not as good? Does it eliminate New Orleans from postseason contention?

Portland Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic

Carmelo Anthony, Mario Hezonja and Gary Trent Jr. are all solid picks here. The Blazers' wing rotation will be thinner than ever without both Rodney Hood (Achilles) and Trevor Ariza (not joining the team). Anfernee Simons is an unending wild card himself. Zach Collins hasn't played since Oct. 27 after dislocating his left shoulder. Hassan Whiteside exists.

But, like, seriously. It has to be Jusuf Nurkic.

He's working his way back from compound fractures in his left leg, and when the season starts back up, he won't have played in an NBA game for over 16 months. His return will be welcomed—and is much-needed on the defensive end—but who knows how long it'll take him to regain form.

Will he scamper off screens as quickly? Finish short rolls as effectively? Move as well on defense? The Blazers will have a puncher's chance at forcing a play-in situation for the eighth seed if he's close to normal, but this stretch of basketball, assuming he plays, could be more about getting him ready for next season.

Sacramento Kings: Marvin Bagley III

Marvin Bagley III's availability is a wild card on its own. A left foot injury has kept him off the floor since Jan. 20, and Sacramento never provided an official timetable for his return.

If Bagley does play, he'll be toting a heavier burden of proof than he did last year. He closed his rookie season flashing a more dependable set jumper and a comfort level creating shots for himself down low that belied his age and experience. His offensive efficiency has since taken a nosedive.

In 13 appearances this year, Bagley is shooting 18.2 percent from downtown and 31.6 percent on hook shots. The sample size is small and he has battled injuries, but even optimistic projections cannot ignore the glaring uncertainties in his game: Is he a power forward? A center? If he's a 4, does he have the range to play with Richaun Holmes? And if he's a 5, can the defense survive?