Chris Bosh Starts 'The Last Chip' Newsletter About Heat's Last Championship Run

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Chris Bosh announced the launch of The Last Chip newsletter, a first-person account of the Miami Heat's 2012-13 championship season, on Wednesday with proceeds from its debut month going to Color of Change, a nonprofit civil rights organization supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I'll take you inside our locker room and inside my mind," Bosh wrote. "I'll talk about every series in the playoffs and about a regular season with a record-breaking winning streak and an internet-breaking Harlem Shake video."

The 36-year-old Dallas native explained he's writing the newsletter to help fill the void without basketball because of the coronavirus pandemic, referencing how ESPN's The Last Dance documentary about the 1990s Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls played the same role in April and May.

"We were not even remotely universally [as] beloved as the Bulls," Bosh wrote. "We didn't have many cameras near our practices. And, unfortunately—or fortunately, depending on how you look at it—our team didn't have players taking overnight trips to Vegas in the middle of the season."

The Heat, who were the NBA's defending champions at the time, posted a dominant 66-16 record during the 2012-13 regular season. They defeated the Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference playoffs to set up a Finals showdown with the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio entered Game 6 with a chance to clinch the title and led by three in the game's final seconds before Ray Allen knocked down a clutch triple to force overtime. Miami won in OT and proceeded to claim victory Game 7 to win their second straight title.

Bosh, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade remained together for one more season, but the Spurs got revenge in the 2014 Finals before James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, the 11-time All-Star explained his decision to write The Last Chip in support of Black Lives Matter after George Floyd was killed while in Minneapolis Police custody last month, which has sparked widespread protests against racial injustice and police brutality:

"We were never going to let 400 years of abuse—of slavery and terrorism, lynchings and Jim Crow, segregation and police violence—go unanswered. Eventually, no matter how many times they tried to knock us down, and keep us there with the weight of history on our necks, we were always bound to rise.

"That's why I've been so inspired by the past few weeks of protests. Because George Floyd's death—his murder—was debilitating. And it was the kind of tragedy that could make you hopeless. If police can still torture a Black man to death in broad daylight, I found myself wondering, maybe progress isn't possible.

"But then, I saw millions of Americans—not only in big cities, but in small towns across the country—rise up to fight for change that's long overdue; change my grandfather, Daddy Jack Bosh, who lived his life in Texas at the height of Jim Crow, never could have imagined. And I began to think this might be the moment for which we've been waiting, the moment when we right the wrongs of the past and build a more just and more equal future."

Bosh, who started his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors, last played for the Heat during the 2015-16 season and announced his retirement from basketball in February 2019. His No. 1 jersey was retired by the organization last March.