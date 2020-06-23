Mike Gundy: Oklahoma State Players Calling Me Disconnected 'Broke My Heart'

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy told Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports that hearing that Cowboys players felt he was disconnected broke his heart in comments published Tuesday.

"There have been a lot of teachable moments for me here recently. When the players said they felt I was disconnected, it broke my heart. Hearing that led me to look at myself and acknowledge that it’s probably true. I’ve spent a lot of time listening and learning lately, and now I feel better about moving forward in developing deeper relationships with my players. That’s what they told me they wanted and that’s now a top priority for me."

Gundy came under fire recently after being pictured with a T-shirt promoting One American News Network, a far-right news network known for promoting conspiracy theories, per Thamel. The image prompted star Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard to threaten cutting ties with the university:

Gundy, 52, has been the Cowboys' head coach since 2005. He was also an Oklahoma State assistant from 1990 to 1995 and 2001 to 2004 and played quarterback for the program from 1986 to 1989.

Gundy's reported disconnect with his players goes deeper than a T-shirt, however, per an unnamed source to Thamel.

"This was about way more than a T-shirt. Think about it. Chuba didn't risk everything because of what channel Gundy watches. It was a lack of general respect for the well-being of the players."

A few examples were mentioned, notably Gundy's reported inability to remember younger players' names. Thamel also mentioned Gundy's decision to continue practice after walk-on Anthony Diaz nearly died on the field after his heart stopped during one November session. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

After practice, Gundy was said to have "expressed jarringly little empathy" and mistakenly referenced Diaz as "Nate Diaz."

In sum, Thamel said that Cowboys players, athletic department officials and various documents "paint a portrait of a coach so distant from his program and consumed by his own ego that he'd lost touch with his team," one who has "an aversion to personal relationships."

However, Hubbard appears to be taking the lead on helping Gundy change for the better.

"Hearing how the players felt was a great learning experience for me," Gundy said. "It was the kind of thing that will bring us closer. What Chuba did is awesome for me and gives us a chance to get better."

"Some people need to be educated," Hubbard said in an ESPN video, per Thamel.



He lated added: "I'm going to do my best to educate him and do my best to make Oklahoma State a better program for all athletes."

Hubbard, a rising junior, rushed for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns last year in addition to catching 23 passes for 198 more yards. He gained 100 or more yards in every game except for a 56-14 win over McNeese State in which he carried the ball just eight times.