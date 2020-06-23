MLBPA Reportedly Agrees to Play 60-Game Season, Report to Camp on July 1

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The MLB Players Association has agreed to report to training camps by July 1 as the MLBPA and Major League Baseball work to finalize an agreement on the 2020 season, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

No deal has been finalized yet, however, per Passan.

Numerous reporters chimed in with the latest news Tuesday.

Jon Heyman of WFAN Sports Radio and MLB Network reported that the two sides "have made progress but still haven't made an agreement on the operating protocols."

There is hope that a deal will finally be reached, with Joel Sherman of the New York Post reporting that "obstacles are not huge" and that "optimism is there."

The remaining snag appears to be health and safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the MLB season's delay. There are no other issues to iron out between MLB and the MLBPA, per Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM and 670 The Score.

Passan also noted the "health and safety hurdle" that MLB and the MLBPA must leap over. Bob Nightengale of USA Today echoed similar sentiments as other reporters regarding health and safety being the key issue remaining but that there are "no major snags" left.

The expectation is for the season to begin during the weekend of Friday, July 24, through Sunday, July 26, if a deal is struck, per Nightengale. MLB would play a 60-game regular season prior to playoffs.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

