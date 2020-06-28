Who Is the Best Opponent for Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2020?

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

For SummerSlam 2020 to be The Biggest Party of the Summer once again, it needs to have as many big attractions as possible, with or without a crowd in attendance.

Among the top Superstars who makes an event feel special is Brock Lesnar, as The Beast Incarnate only makes a few appearances each year.

Assuming WWE is able to get him to return to action for August 23, he'll need an opponent who can stand up to his prowess and feel like a worthy-enough challenge.

Thankfully, there are a handful of Superstars who may be up to the task.

While nothing at all has been hinted at any return, let's break down some of the best possible options of opponents for Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2020.