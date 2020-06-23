Warriors' Draymond Green Calls out Critics, Says He Will Return to 2015-16 Form

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green suggested Monday he is ready for a return to form during the 2020-21 season.

In response to a post by the Warriors' Instagram account highlighting a dominant performance he had against the Denver Nuggets in 2015-16, Green made the following post:

Green's caption read: "Yeah I'm going to go back to being that guy. Since they all seem to have forgotten."

The 30-year-old Green is set to enter his ninth NBA season in 2020-21, and he is coming off a disappointing campaign both for himself and the team.

He averaged 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 43 games this season, shooting just 38.9 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from three, his lowest efficiency since his rookie year in 2012-13.

The Warriors finished with the NBA's worst record at 15-50 after reaching the previous five NBA Finals. Green's play didn't do the Warriors any favors, but Kevin Durant bolted, Klay Thompson missed the entire season with a torn ACL, and Stephen Curry missed most of the season with a broken hand.

The Warriors are poised to be far better next season provided Curry and Thompson are healthy to go along with Green, Andrew Wiggins and what will likely be one of the top picks in the 2020 draft.

The 2015-16 campaign was the most productive season of Green's career, as he averaged career highs across the board with 14.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.4 blocks. His 1.5 steals per game were the third-best mark of his career as well.

Green—a three-time All-Star, five-time All-Defensive selection and one-time Defensive Player of the Year—even shot 49.0 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from deep that season.