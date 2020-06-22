WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 22

3 of 4

Credit: WWE

After weeks of hijinx and pretapes, the Raw Tag Team Championships were finally at stake as The Street Profits defended against The Viking Raiders in a battle of the top two tag teams on the red brand. The match followed an interesting backstage exchange that culminated with cameras catching Zelina Vega watching in the shadows.

Erik and Ivar rolled early, building considerable momentum as they bowled over Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford heading into the first commercial break of the evening.

Coming out of the break, the champions seized control, delivering the challengers’ own move against them, nearly scoring a three-count off The Viking Experience.

A big back elbow from Ivar downed Ford, who recovered and answered with an enzuigiri. Erik dropped both champions but Ivar missed with a big splash from the top rope.

Dawkins wiped out Erik with a spear and Ford uncorked a frog splash for the win and successful title defense over their competitive rivals.

A sign of respect between the teams followed until Andrade and Angel Garza hit the ring and attacked the conquering champions. Erik and Ivar returned for the save.

Result

The Street Profits defeated The Viking Raiders

Grade

C+

Analysis

The match itself was hurt significantly by the commercial break. There was this explosive start to the match and when the show returned, an action-packed final stretch. Unfortunately, there was not enough in between to really warrant a higher grade.

It just was not the epic encounter you would expect given the weeks (and weeks...and weeks) of build.

With that said, it was still a fun sprint of a bout that saw the right team go over in what was, hopefully, the last time these two teams will do business for a bit.

The introduction of Andrade and Garza as the next challengers is a perfect booking choice. Those impending matches will likely rule all and help rebuild a tag team division that became a bit too dependent on the Profits and Raiders.