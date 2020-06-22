AEW's Sammy Guevara Suspended over 2016 Rape Comment About WWE's Sasha Banks

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling star Sammy Guevara has been suspended by the promotion and will be required to undergo sensitivity training after audio of Guevara saying in 2016 he wanted to rape WWE star Sasha Banks resurfaced on social media.

During a January 2016 appearance on the podcast RAW's 4th Hour, Guevara said he had just worked as an extra on a WWE taping and spoke about seeing Banks.

"When I was at the WWE the other week I wanted to just go f--king rape that woman," he said (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton).

Guevara issued an apology in a statement on Twitter:

Banks said she spoke with Guevara about the comment and that they had "an open discussion" in which he apologized:

The spotlight turned to Guevara as the entire wrestling business faces a reckoning from the #SpeakingOut movement on social media.

Women from inside and outside of the industry have come forward to share their experiences of sexual misconduct and emotional abuse by male wrestlers and promoters. Sports Illustrated's Dan Gartland and Justin Barrasso documented some of the stories that surfaced in recent days.

All Elite Wrestling released a statement last Friday to say "we are aware of various reports" connected to Jimmy Havoc and that Havoc was going to undergo treatment and mental health counseling.

Havoc's ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Crow, alleged he had been emotionally abusive throughout their relationship.