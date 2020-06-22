Eli Manning to Have No. 10 Jersey Retired by Ole Miss During 2020 Season

Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning leaves
Ole Miss announced Monday that former quarterback Eli Manning would have his No. 10 jersey retired by the school.  

He will be just the third player to receive the honor, following his father Archie Manning (18) and Chucky Mullins (38). 

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

