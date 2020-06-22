Browns' Kareem Hunt Feels 'Lucky and Blessed,' Wants to Sign New Contract

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt told reporters Monday he is "lucky and blessed" the team did not give up on him after his offseason traffic stop.

Hunt was cited for speeding in January after a traffic stop in which police found marijuana and an open container of vodka in his car. He said he would have failed a drug test if one was administered during the stop.

"I would say that was out of character," Hunt told reporters then. "I've been working to become a better person each and every day. Definitely not looking for anything like that to happen again. ... I've got to do better. Shouldn't have done it. Ready to move on from that."

Hunt missed the first eight games of the 2019 regular season due to a suspension after video leaked in November 2018 showing him kicking a woman earlier that year. The incident led to his release by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hunt expressed his disappointment at not being part of the Chiefs' playoff run during his traffic stop and said he hopes the Browns can "do something special."

“I think we can do something special here,” Hunt said. “Nothing would be better than that.”

Hunt recorded 179 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and added 37 receptions for 285 yards and one score in 2019. He and Nick Chubb are one of the most dynamic one-two punches at the running back position, and the Browns appear to be in a better position after firing coach Freddie Kitchens, who clashed with several players on the roster.