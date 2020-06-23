2020 NBA Free Agents: Predictions for Anthony Davis and More Top Stars

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA free agency period will be interesting for many reasons, including the timing.

Due to the 2019-20 season's delay, the market won't open until Oct. 19. That could be less than a week removed from Game 7 of the NBA Finals, is only three days after the draft and might be just a couple of weeks ahead of training camp.

The hectic nature of the entire process could add intrigue to what otherwise appeared a fairly lackluster process. The market is light on both stars and squads with money to spend, meaning there probably won't be the level of landscape-shifting movement we've seen in recent years.

Nevertheless, we're still breaking out our crystal ball to see what lies ahead for the top players available.

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

A calculated, patient play to force his way to Hollywood has worked out masterfully for Davis. The seven-time All-Star has retained nearly all of his production following his move out of New Orleans, only those numbers have new significance given the Lakers' prominent position in the Association's hierarchy.

"It's everything I expected and more," LeBron James said of his new co-star, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "Obviously, that's why I wanted him here. When you get a generational talent like that and you got an opportunity to get him, you just try to do whatever you can to get him."

Everything is going to plan. Davis holds top-10 rankings in scoring (26.7 points per game, ninth), blocks (2.4, third), player efficiency rating (28.2, third) and win shares (10.3, third). The Lakers sit second in both wins (49) and net efficiency rating (plus-7.1 points per 100 possessions).

It makes all the sense in the world to keep this thing going, the only question is how. Davis could pick up his $28.8 million player option for next season or opt out of it for a five-year max. But his best move is probably in between: declining the option, then re-signing a three-year deal with a player option. That could get him back to the open market when he has 10 seasons under his belt and becomes eligible for the highest percentage of the salary cap.

Prediction: Davis signs three-year deal with Lakers.

Gordon Hayward, Boston Celtics

Prior to this season, there were legitimate questions over whether Hayward still qualified as a star. He had his 2017-18 campaign erased by a gruesome leg injury, and he struggled to shake off the rust in 2018-19.

But the 30-year-old is finally back on track and enjoying one of the most productive seasons of his career. Despite playing in a loaded, egalitarian offense, he's still putting up 17.3 points and 4.1 assists per night. He's also shooting a career-high 50.2 percent from the field and splashing 39.2 percent of his long-range looks.

Given his resurgence and Boston's chance to contend for the crown, it's hard to imagine a better situation for him. That's especially true when factoring in his $34.2 million player option for next season, which allows him to collect major coin while playing in a comfortable environment and for his college head coach, Brad Stevens. If Hayward just mirrors his production next season, a major payday should be awaiting him.

"He can still command a hefty salary in the summer of 2021 if he stays healthy and plays to a high level," NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg wrote. "Hayward has dug deep roots in the Boston area, too, and isn't the type that craves the spotlight. His unselfish nature has meshed well alongside Boston's young wings."

There's a chance Hayward's past injury issues push him to opting out in search of long-term security. But he'd have to take a salary reduction to get there, and unless he re-signs with Boston, it could be tricky to find an equally competitive club.

Prediction: Hayward picks up player option to stick with Celtics.

Danilo Gallinari, Oklahoma City Thunder

A star label probably feels a bit generous for Gallinari, but he fits the ball on the offensive end. He's the only player to average at least 19 points and two three-pointers while shooting 40-plus percent from deep both this season and last.

Getting that kind of sharpshooting from a 6'10" swingman provides invaluable spacing to an offense. Statistically, he's been as valuable to the Thunder's attack as anyone. His net efficiency differential—15.5 points better per 100 possessions with him than without—is the highest of all OKC's rotation players.

But a fork in the road is fast approaching for him and his club.

While surprisingly successful this season, the Thunder are still facing an organizational overhaul following last summer's losses of Russell Westbrook and Paul George. OKC could opt to try staying competitive as long as Chris Paul is on the roster ($44.2 million player option for 2021-22), but how much does it want to invest in chasing wins without hope for a championship?

Committing major money to a 31-year-old Gallinari would seem a strange decision for a non-contender. That's also assuming he's open to spending another year of his prime—there probably aren't many left—with a team that has no shot at the title.

It seems in the best interest of both parties, then, to split this summer. That frees up the Thunder to create more opportunities for long-term, developmental projects, while Gallinari can latch on with a club that has a higher ceiling, like the Miami Heat, who nearly lured him to South Beach at the trade deadline.

Prediction: Gallinari joins the Heat on a two-year deal with a player option on the second.