Christian McCaffrey, Shaq Thompson Launch Youth Sports Program with Police

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Shaq Thompson announced a partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Charlotte and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on a sports program aimed at underserved youth.

"Sports have always been an important place for mentorship, support, and growth for me," McCaffrey wrote in Monday's release. "By teaming up with Shaq and our partners, we hope that this is one small step toward better unifying our community and setting a promising path forward for our youth. When we come together on a field of play, it helps unite us everywhere else."

The city's police department is currently under investigation after the CMPD used chemical agents during June 2 protests following the killing of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis. Officers allegedly trapped protesters and sprayed them with pepper spray and tear gas.

A judge issued a temporary restraining order banning Charlotte police from using chemical agents in nonviolent protests. The Charlotte NAACP is among several groups that filed a lawsuit against the CMPD.

McCaffrey and Thompson have both been with the Panthers their entire careers. Their 22 Together initiative seeks to build trust between police and citizens, beginning in their youth.