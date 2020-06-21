Former USC OL Max Tuerk Dies at Age 26

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2020

Southern California center Max Tuerk before the start of first half of an NCAA college football game against Idaho, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)
Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

Former USC offensive lineman Max Tuerk died, the school announced Sunday. 

Tuerk spent four years with the Trojans and made 33 starts along the line. He was a first-team All-Pac 12 player as a junior in 2014.

"Heartbroken by the loss of Max Tuerk," USC head coach Clay Helton said on Twitter. "Incredible person, teammate, and Trojan. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

The San Diego Chargers selected Tuerk with the 66th overall pick in the third round of the 2016 draft. He didn't make any appearances as a rookie and missed the first four games of 2017 after violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

The Chargers waived Tuerk in Octoberr 2017 and he finished out the season with the Arizona Cardinals. His only NFL regular-season appearance came on Dec. 24, 2017, in Arizona's 23-0 win over the New York Giants.

The Cardinals released him during the 2018 offseason.

Related

    Former USC lineman Max Tuerk dead

    USC Football logo
    USC Football

    Former USC lineman Max Tuerk dead

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    USC snapshots: Anthony Munoz lights up Gary Jeter

    USC Football logo
    USC Football

    USC snapshots: Anthony Munoz lights up Gary Jeter

    Matt Zemek
    via Trojans Wire

    USC glee: 1986 win over Stanford

    USC Football logo
    USC Football

    USC glee: 1986 win over Stanford

    Matt Zemek
    via Trojans Wire

    And the winner is . . . USC 2004, by a hair

    USC Football logo
    USC Football

    And the winner is . . . USC 2004, by a hair

    USCFootball.com
    via USCFootball.com