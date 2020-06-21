Former USC OL Max Tuerk Dies at Age 26

Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

Former USC offensive lineman Max Tuerk died, the school announced Sunday.

Tuerk spent four years with the Trojans and made 33 starts along the line. He was a first-team All-Pac 12 player as a junior in 2014.

"Heartbroken by the loss of Max Tuerk," USC head coach Clay Helton said on Twitter. "Incredible person, teammate, and Trojan. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

The San Diego Chargers selected Tuerk with the 66th overall pick in the third round of the 2016 draft. He didn't make any appearances as a rookie and missed the first four games of 2017 after violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

The Chargers waived Tuerk in Octoberr 2017 and he finished out the season with the Arizona Cardinals. His only NFL regular-season appearance came on Dec. 24, 2017, in Arizona's 23-0 win over the New York Giants.

The Cardinals released him during the 2018 offseason.