Celtics News: Danny Ainge Discusses Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown Injuries

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

When the NBA returns to the court, the Boston Celtics will be viewed as a primary contender in the Eastern Conference.

As long as their key players are healthy, that is.

Fortunately for Celtics fans, the latest news regarding both Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker is encouraging. Danny Ainge, the team's president of basketball operations, commented on the health of both players and young center Robert Williams.

"Jaylen's been working out. He looks healthy, looks good," he said in a recent interview with Stephen Bulpett of the Boston Herald. "And Kemba's been working out, too. So time will tell on all of that. Rob looks healthy, too."

Nothing definitive, but it's still promising.

Beyond the occasional issues that sidelined him for 10 games earlier in the season, Brown missed four games in March because of a right hamstring injury. The NBA suspended the season before the 23-year-old could return to action.

Walker dealt with left knee soreness throughout February and into March, sitting out eight of Boston's 16 most recent games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ainge also commented on concern of Walker's injury being worse than perceived.

"I don't know if that's true, but I'm not sure it matters now," he said. "Time will tell. Time will tell us about the health of players. I mean, there's always injuries going on, but I'm confident that Kemba and Jaylen are going to have a really good (remainder) of the year."

Boston is hoping the extended layoff is what Walker needed.

Jay King of The Athletic noted Walker said the injury flared up because of all the basketball he's played in his life. Perhaps a few months in a low-stress environment will serve him well. His knee's response to heightened activity will be monitored closely.

After all, the Celtics' championship hopes are largely dependent on production from Walker and Brown.

This season, Walker has provided 21.2 points and a team-high 4.9 assists per game. Brown is averaging 20.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists, and both players have connected on three-pointers at a 37.7 rate or better.

While the numbers aren't necessarily important—the four-month layoff is expected to create new trends—no reasonable person would argue Walker and Brown can be easily replaced.

Currently positioned third in the East, Boston is three games behind the Toronto Raptors and 2.5 in front of the Miami Heat. Given the plans for an eight-game finish to the regular season, the Celtics have already clinched a playoff spot.

As long as Walker and Brown are healthy alongside Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart, Boston will be considered a threat.

Take it from Ainge, though: Only time will tell.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.