Denny Hamlin Changes Car Paint Scheme to Honor National Civil Rights Museum

NASCAR's Denny Hamlin unveiled a paint scheme for Sunday's race at Talladega that honors the National Civil Rights Museum.

Hamlin wrote:

“I promised to listen and that’s what I’m doing. On Thursday I had the unique pleasure of visiting the National Civil Rights Museum. To say that this was informative, humbling, eye opening is a huge understatement.

"Today you will see my #11 car will not carry the traditional paint scheme that you usually see. FedEx and myself instead want to give that voice to the NCRM. I want to thank them personally for taking the time to educate me on so many topics. I encourage anyone who wants to broaden their perspective on African American history to please visit this historic museum. Let’s all come together to make a difference.”

Hamlin's primary sponsor, FedEx, also announced a $500,000 donation to the Civil Rights Museum.

NASCAR has taken steps to increase awareness of racial injustice among its fanbase in recent weeks, banning the Confederate flag and rescinding its ban of employees kneeling during the national anthem. Bubba Wallace, the sport's lone black driver, previously sported a Black Lives Matter color scheme.

The Civil Rights Museum, located in Memphis, was built at the site of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination and chronicles the civil rights movement dating back to the 17th century.