Top International Basketball Prospect Andrej Jakimovski to Join Washington State

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Macedonian guard Andrej Jakimovski, considered one of the top international prospects who is playing college basketball, announced his intention to play at Washington State.

"Since I was a kid, my dream was to play basketball in the U.S., the country that has the best basketball players and coaches," Jakimovski told ESPN's Jonathan Givony on Sunday. "I believe that Washington State will help me achieve my childhood dream of becoming a great basketball player. They're offering me the opportunity to build myself as a person, athlete and student."

Jakimovski led the FIBA U18 European Championship B in scoring at 18.4 points per game and made his debut with the Macedonian national team in February. Washington State has focused heavily on international talent in his 2020 recruiting class, with Jakimovski joining Efe Abogidi (Nigeria), Jefferson Koulibaly (Canada) and Carlos Rosario (Dominican Republic).

Jakimovski said he turned down professional offers in Europe because he wanted to experience college basketball in the United States.

"It was a wonderful experience playing for Basket Torino," Jakimovski said. "I had offers from other Italian and European teams, but I truly believe that the best option for me is to join the Cougs. I also had offers from other universities, but I knew from the beginning that WSU was the right choice for me. I am determined to work harder than ever and help my new team reach new heights."

Washington State went 16-16 in Kyle Smith's first season with the program. The Cougars have not reached the NCAA tournament since 2008.