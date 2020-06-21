NBA Draft 2020: Latest Predictions for Saddiq Bey, More Top College Prospects

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

Many of the players selected early in the NBA draft are typically either international prospects or players who spent only one season at college before turning pro. And like most years, the 2020 draft is shaping up to be like that once again.

However, that's not to say there won't be some more experienced college players getting drafted early, potentially even during the lottery portion of the opening round. Power forward Obi Toppin, who spent two seasons at Dayton, and small forward Saddiq Bey, who played at Villanova for two years, will likely be among that group.

With the NBA draft not taking place until Oct. 16 (according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski), there's still plenty of time for teams to evaluate prospects and watch film. And with players like Toppin and Bey, there will be more footage to watch than with some other less experienced prospects.

Here's a prediction for where three of the top college prospects in this year's class will land in the draft.

Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Obi Toppin was a solid player in his first college season. But during his sophomore campaign at Dayton, he emerged as one of the top college players in the country.

As a freshman, Toppin averaged 14.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 33 games. Then, during his sophomore season, he improved those numbers, averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds in 31 games, while also showing defensive growth by averaging 1.2 blocks and a steal per contest.

Toppin won the Naismith Trophy and the Wooden Award, and he potentially could have led the Flyers on a deep March Madness run, had the NCAA tournament not been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After his stellar showing this past season, Toppin could be a top-five selection in the draft. And he'd be a potential fit for the Detroit Pistons, who could be losing Christian Wood and/or John Henson during free agency. If that's the case, Toppin, who is 6-foot-9, has the potential to develop into their franchise power forward.

Not only could Toppin make a quick impact for Detroit, but he could play alongside veteran Blake Griffin and learn from an experienced forward as he makes the transition to the NBA level.

Prediction: Toppin goes in top five to Pistons

Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

From his freshman season to his sophomore campaign at Villanova, Saddiq Bey nearly doubled his points average, going from 8.2 points to 16.1 per contest. He also became a more efficient shooter in all facets of his game, shooting 47.7 percent from the field, 45.1 percent from 3-point range and 76.9 percent at the free-throw line.

Bey is a 6-foot-8 small forward who can also contribute on the boards (he averaged 4.7 rebounds per game this past season) and plays strong defense. He'll be a "3-and-D" wing player who will likely contribute to a team as soon as he enters the NBA after playing two solid seasons for the Wildcats.

Based on these skills, Bey is the type of player who would seem to fit in well with the Orlando Magic. They're likely going to be looking to draft a wing player, and Bey would give them better depth in that area. Because of Bey's 7-foot wing span, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie wrote that he "has great length and would fit the Magic’s mold."

Bey should be available when Orlando is likely to be on the clock around the middle of the first round. So, it would make sense for it to draft Bey, who could potentially be its starting small forward for years to come.

Prediction: Bey goes around middle of first round to Magic

Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Like Toppin and Bey, Jalen Smith played two college seasons and showed tremendous improvement during his sophomore campaign. He was a solid scorer in his first year at Maryland, but this past season, he developed into a consistent double-double threat for the Terrapins.

In fact, Smith even averaged a double-double in 31 games in 2019-20, recording 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest. He also averaged 2.4 blocks per game, showcasing his strong defensive ability as a 6-foot-10 power forward.

While the Philadelphia 76ers already have a strong frontcourt with Joel Embiid, Al Horford and Tobias Harris in the rotation, it could help to add even more depth and include a player like Smith in that rotation. Also, as Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia pointed out, it "doesn’t usually hurt to surround Ben Simmons with players who shoot and run well for their position like Smith."

Smith would likely contribute quickly for Philadelphia and give it even more talent as it tries to make a push for an NBA title. And because the 76ers own the Thunder's first-round pick, they could be in position to add him at some point in the second half of the opening round.

Prediction: Smith goes later in first round to 76ers