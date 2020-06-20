Dodgers' David Price Says He'll Teach His Kids to Love Everyone amid Unrest

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2020

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price runs during spring training baseball Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price attended a peaceful protest with his family in Arizona on Saturday. 

"We saw many different faces, religions, and ethnicities out for one common goal, EQUALITY," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Sooner rather than later my wife and I will have to have those talks with our kids on how society truly views them. I do believe change is coming but that change is going to take time. When everyone is willing to hold others accountable for their actions and words we will see real change. I love you all and that is the way I will teach my kids. We are born full of love, hate is taught. TEACH LOVE!"

Price and his wife, Tiffany, have two children.

The veteran left-hander was among the current and former MLB players featured in a video supporting the Black Lives Matter movement:

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

In the wake of the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, Americans across the country have demonstrated to demand reforms addressing systemic racism and police brutality.

To open the 2020 MLB draft on June 11, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred acknowledged the present moment and said the league "can do more as an institution" to further the causes highlighted by the ongoing protests.

Related

    Report: MLBPA Delaying Vote on Season

    Players delaying vote on proposed 60-game season for 'several days' while gathering info on health protocols

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Report: MLBPA Delaying Vote on Season

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Manfred Could Mandate Season

    If MLBPA rejects MLB's latest proposal, commissioner is expected to intervene and set the 2020 schedule

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Manfred Could Mandate Season

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    How the 1995 ALDS Changed the Yankees and Mariners

    Bob Klapisch goes inside the dramatic series that kept the M's in Seattle and paved the way for the Yankees' dynasty

    MLB logo
    MLB

    How the 1995 ALDS Changed the Yankees and Mariners

    Bob Klapisch
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: MLB Considering Ties If Season Resumes

    Starting a runner on second base in extra innings also reportedly agreed to

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB Considering Ties If Season Resumes

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report