Dodgers' David Price Says He'll Teach His Kids to Love Everyone amid Unrest

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price attended a peaceful protest with his family in Arizona on Saturday.

"We saw many different faces, religions, and ethnicities out for one common goal, EQUALITY," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Sooner rather than later my wife and I will have to have those talks with our kids on how society truly views them. I do believe change is coming but that change is going to take time. When everyone is willing to hold others accountable for their actions and words we will see real change. I love you all and that is the way I will teach my kids. We are born full of love, hate is taught. TEACH LOVE!"

Price and his wife, Tiffany, have two children.

The veteran left-hander was among the current and former MLB players featured in a video supporting the Black Lives Matter movement:

In the wake of the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, Americans across the country have demonstrated to demand reforms addressing systemic racism and police brutality.

To open the 2020 MLB draft on June 11, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred acknowledged the present moment and said the league "can do more as an institution" to further the causes highlighted by the ongoing protests.