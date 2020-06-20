Report: At Least 30 LSU Football Players Quarantined Because of COVID-19

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2020

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 16: A LSU helmet is pictured during a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

At least 30 LSU Tigers football players are reportedly in quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported the news, noting they were not all placed into quarantine because they tested positive for COVID-19, as some were "found to have contacted positives."

None of the players were hospitalized.

Brody Miller of The Athletic confirmed the news, noting the number of positive tests on the football team was "in the teens," with some testing positive following a Tigerland event that led to an outbreak.

"It's not surprising we're seeing the rise right now," senior associate athletic trainer Shelly Mullenix said, per Dellenger. "It's a pandemic. We should not be shocked. The story is that it's exactly what we said it would be. We were prepared from the get-go for a lot of virus. The good news is we're seeing subtle virus illness."

Dellenger noted some of the quarantined players have participated in modified outdoor workouts with the quarantined group.

This is yet another development as many high-profile college football programs have announced positive tests.

Texas announced 13 players tested positive, Kansas State announced 14 players tested positive and Grace Raynor of The Athletic reported 23 Clemson players tested positive.

There have been no official plans to alter games in the upcoming college football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LSU is scheduled to start its national title defense Sept. 5 against the UTSA Roadrunners.

