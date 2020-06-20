Kansas State Halts Football Workouts After 14 Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas State University announced Saturday it paused the football team's voluntary workouts because 14 student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Bryan Fischer of College Football Talk shared the news release, which stated the Big 12 school tested more than 130 student-athletes. Those who were positive for COVID-19 were placed in self-isolation and are being "medically managed" according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other guidelines.

Kansas State had announced Wednesday that eight student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Tim Fitzgerald of 247Sports noted the Wildcats started team workouts Monday and that the "number of confirmed cases has risen steadily" with testing in place.

"The health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority," athletics director Gene Taylor said, per Fitzgerald. "Following the most recent test results, we felt like temporarily pausing all football workouts and access to our facilities was the best decision for everyone. We continue to take this situation very seriously and want to do everything we can to get back to workouts soon."

On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced the state had 12,059 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There have been no plans to alter the college football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas State is scheduled to start its season Sept. 5 against Buffalo.