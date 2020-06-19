Report: Warriors' Klay Thompson Training Without Restrictions After ACL Injury

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors' season may be over, but they have reportedly received good news about Klay Thompson's recovery from the torn ACL he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals.

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Thompson has been "training without restriction" after receiving "final medical clearance a couple weeks back."

Slater noted that Thompson went through a "high-octane" workout Thursday.

