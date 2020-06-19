Report: Warriors' Klay Thompson Training Without Restrictions After ACL Injury

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 19, 2020

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (11) celebrates following Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors' season may be over, but they have reportedly received good news about Klay Thompson's recovery from the torn ACL he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals.

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Thompson has been "training without restriction" after receiving "final medical clearance a couple weeks back."

Slater noted that Thompson went through a "high-octane" workout Thursday.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

