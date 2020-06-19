Knicks Rumors: Mavs' Jamahl Mosley Given Permission to Interview for NYK HC Job

Glenn James/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley has been given permission to interview for the New York Knicks' vacant head coaching job, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mosley is in the middle of his fifth season as an assistant under Rick Carlisle in Dallas after previously spending time as a player development coach with the Denver Nuggets and assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Wojnarowski noted that Mosley interviewed for the Cavs' head coaching position last year, which ultimately went to John Beilein.

New York's head coaching job is open following the firing of David Fizdale after a 17-65 record last season and a 4-18 start this season. Fizdale was replaced on an interim basis by Mike Miller, who fared much better with a 17-27 mark.

Miller remains in the mix to potentially land the full-time gig, as are several other veteran coaches.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported two weeks ago that the Knicks intended to interview former Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau, former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson and former Atlanta Hawks and Knicks head coach Mike Woodson.

Berman added that the belief around the league that anyone outside Thibodeau is a "courtesy" interview since Thibodeau is the clear front-runner.

Mosley is undoubtedly an underdog for the position, but he has a strong resume and seems likely to receive a head coaching opportunity at some point.

Mosley has taken on additional responsibilities with the Mavs over the past two seasons as the team's defensive coordinator. Dallas ranked 15th in the NBA in points allowed per game when the 2019-20 season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they are currently seventh in the Western Conference at 40-27.

In addition to his coaching accomplishments, Mosley spent four years at the University of Colorado as a player from 1997-2001, and he later went on to play professionally in Australia, Spain and Korea.

Mosley has been involved in basketball all over the world and at several different levels, but he or anyone else who lands the Knicks' head coaching position will have a huge challenge on their hands, as New York has now missed the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons.