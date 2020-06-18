Kevin Durant, Degree Pledge to Donate $1M to 10 Organizations for Social Justice

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2020

FILE- In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant watches during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Durant is among the four Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Degree Deodorant reportedly agreed to donate $1 million to 10 different organizations in an effort to promote social justice. 

Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported the news, noting the 10 organizations—including three New York-based: Kids in the Game, New Heights Youth Inc. and Row NY—will teach children how to use sports to raise social awareness.

This comes after Durant's companies, Thirty Five Ventures, The Boardroom and Kevin Durant Charity Foundation, released a statement saying they will donate money to help fight systemic racism and police brutality and honor the memories of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.

Nick Friar of Nets Wire shared the statement:

"Black lives matter.

"We are united in defense of black lives and black voices everywhere, and we join our peers and colleagues in the call for an end to the systemic racism in our country. We are making a donation to the NAACP and Center for Policing Equity in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and all those who've lost their lives or suffered injustice at the hands of the police."

Durant signed with the Nets this offseason after he won two championships and two NBA Finals MVPs the last three years with the Golden State Warriors. He has yet to play during the 2019-20 campaign as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles.

