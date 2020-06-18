Kansas' Bill Self Considering Lawsuit Against NCAA over Recruiting Investigation

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self is considering legal action against the NCAA amid the organization's ongoing infractions investigation against him and the Jayhawks program, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

"Without limiting Mr. Self's claims, he is considering bringing legal action against the NCAA and NCAA officers, employees and representatives for negligence, breach of contract, defamation, fraud, tortious interference with contract and tortious interference with prospective contract," Scott Tompsett, Self's attorney, wrote to NCAA vice president of legal affairs and general counsel Scott Bearby on June 12.

The NCAA charged the Jayhawks with five Level I violations (the most severe) and said the program committed "egregious" and "severe" violations that "significantly undermine and threaten the NCAA Collegiate Model," per Schlabach.



Most notably, the organization also wrote Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend "embraced, welcomed and encouraged" representatives from Adidas, which sponsors the Jayhawks, to sway recruits to attend the school.

KU has since disputed all the allegations, making the following remarks in part last March, per Schlabach:

"In this case, stemming from federal criminal trials in 2018, there are several facts that are in dispute; there are assumptions made; and, perhaps most importantly, there are unprecedented and novel theories put forward that, if found to have merit by the Panel, would dramatically alter the collegiate sports landscape in ways not contemplated by the Membership."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The investigation of KU is part of widespread allegations against numerous Division I men's basketball programs involving pay-for-play schemes involving representatives from apparel companies allegedly trying to steer recruits to certain schools in exchange for money and/or benefits. Seven schools have been hit with NCAA notices of allegations, per Schlabach and ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

Adidas representatives (or people allegedly working with Adidas reps) have been brought to court and found guilty, per Schlabach. Of note, James Gatto, Merl Code and Christian Dawkins were found guilty of felony charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, although all three are appealing their convictions.

As for Self, Tompsett defended his client by writing that the allegations "are erroneously premised upon an arbitrary, misguided and unprecedented interpretation and application of NCAA booster and recruiting legislation."

He also added in part:

"The record is clear and undisputed—payments allegedly made to the families/guardians of the three student-athletes cited in the [NCAA amended notice of allegations] were intentionally concealed from KU, Mr. Self and his coaching staff. Indeed, the ANOA does not allege that Mr. Self is culpable in any way, shape or form for the alleged payments."

Self has a lifetime 728-214 record with Oral Roberts, Tulsa, Illnois and Kansas, who he led to the 2008-09 national championship. The 57-year-old has coached the Jayhawks for 17 seasons.