RBC Heritage 2020: Mark Hubbard, Ian Poulter Share Lead After Round 1

Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard share the early lead at the RBC Heritage after each shot a 64 in Thursday's opening round at Harbour Town Golf Links.

It was a day full of low scores in Hilton Head, South Carolina, with 15 players at five under or better and 84 players finishing under par. Poulter and Hubbard stood above the rest while finishing seven strokes under par, both avoiding bogeys in the round.

Big names like Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka also remain within striking distance for what should be a competitive tournament for the next three days.

