RBC Heritage 2020: Mark Hubbard, Ian Poulter Share Lead After Round 1

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2020

Ian Poulter of England, watches his shot from the 17th tee, during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard share the early lead at the RBC Heritage after each shot a 64 in Thursday's opening round at Harbour Town Golf Links.  

It was a day full of low scores in Hilton Head, South Carolina, with 15 players at five under or better and 84 players finishing under par. Poulter and Hubbard stood above the rest while finishing seven strokes under par, both avoiding bogeys in the round.

Big names like Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka also remain within striking distance for what should be a competitive tournament for the next three days.

    

     

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Live Leaderboard: RBC Heritage

    Tap to follow all the action from Harbour Town ➡️

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live Leaderboard: RBC Heritage

    Pga
    via Pga

    Koepka Adamantly Against Being Mic'd Up

    'If the announcers would just shut up and listen, you could hear every word that we're talking about'

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Koepka Adamantly Against Being Mic'd Up

    Golf Channel
    via Golf Channel

    Tiger Releases Plans for New Short Course at Pebble 👀

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Releases Plans for New Short Course at Pebble 👀

    Newsfeed
    via Newsfeed

    Spieth Sinks 6 Birdies in a Row, Vaults Up Leaderboard

    ...7-under 29 on the back-9 🔥

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Spieth Sinks 6 Birdies in a Row, Vaults Up Leaderboard

    Golf
    via Golf