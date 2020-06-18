Knicks Rumors: Will Hardy Given Permission by Spurs to Interview for HC Job

Logan Riely/Getty Images

The New York Knicks reportedly plan to interview San Antonio Spurs assistant Will Hardy as one of eight to 10 candidates for their head coaching job, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Spurs granted the Knicks permission to interview the 32-year-old, who is "well-regarded within Spurs organization."

Hardy has spent the past four years as an assistant coach in San Antonio and has spent 10 years with the organization.

The coach began his career with the Spurs as a basketball operations intern in 2010 before working his way up to video coordinator and eventually onto the team's bench.

He also coached the Spurs' summer-league squad in Utah and was on the coaching staff for Team USA at the 2019 FIBA World Cup under Gregg Popovich.

If he becomes a head coach, it would be a continuation of an impressive coaching tree under Popovich, a list that includes Brett Brown, Mike Budenholzer, James Borrego and more. Steve Kerr also played for the Spurs coach, winning titles in 1999 and 2003.

Still, Tom Thibodeau has reportedly been the favorite to land the Knicks job since at least May, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post. While interim coach Mike Miller is expected to get an interview, as are former head coaches Kenny Atkinson and Mike Woodson, Berman previously reported interviews outside Thibodeau's are merely for "courtesy."



Hardy will still get the chance to impress new president Leon Rose before he makes his hiring decision.