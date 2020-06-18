Knicks Rumors: Will Hardy Given Permission by Spurs to Interview for HC Job

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2020

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 6: Will Hardy and Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs talk on the court before the game against the Sacramento Kings on December 6, 2019 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photos by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)
Logan Riely/Getty Images

The New York Knicks reportedly plan to interview San Antonio Spurs assistant Will Hardy as one of eight to 10 candidates for their head coaching job, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Spurs granted the Knicks permission to interview the 32-year-old, who is "well-regarded within Spurs organization."

Hardy has spent the past four years as an assistant coach in San Antonio and has spent 10 years with the organization.

The coach began his career with the Spurs as a basketball operations intern in 2010 before working his way up to video coordinator and eventually onto the team's bench.

He also coached the Spurs' summer-league squad in Utah and was on the coaching staff for Team USA at the 2019 FIBA World Cup under Gregg Popovich.

If he becomes a head coach, it would be a continuation of an impressive coaching tree under Popovich, a list that includes Brett Brown, Mike Budenholzer, James Borrego and more. Steve Kerr also played for the Spurs coach, winning titles in 1999 and 2003.

Still, Tom Thibodeau has reportedly been the favorite to land the Knicks job since at least May, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post. While interim coach Mike Miller is expected to get an interview, as are former head coaches Kenny Atkinson and Mike Woodson, Berman previously reported interviews outside Thibodeau's are merely for "courtesy."

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Hardy will still get the chance to impress new president Leon Rose before he makes his hiring decision.

Related

    Most Interesting 2022 NBA Draft Prospects

    @Jonwass gives his scouting report on the NBA's future stars

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Most Interesting 2022 NBA Draft Prospects

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Pistons Hire Troy Weaver as New GM

    Thunder VP of basketball operations is heading to Detroit

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pistons Hire Troy Weaver as New GM

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    They Could Shock Everyone in the Playoffs

    @highkin picks out some teams that could be sneaky tough outs in Orlando

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    They Could Shock Everyone in the Playoffs

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Wall Wants to Play in Olympics

    John Wall is hoping to play for Team USA in Tokyo: ‘I know how much this country means to me’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Wall Wants to Play in Olympics

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report