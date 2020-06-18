Duke's Mayo Bowl Replaces Belk Bowl in College Football Postseason Schedule

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Duke's Mayonnaise has become the sponsor for what was known as the Belk Bowl, which is staged annually at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Athletic's Joseph Person reported in November that Belk wasn't going to renew its sponsorship deal with the Charlotte Sports Foundation for the event. The bowl's Twitter account teased the forthcoming change in January:

Thursday's announcement raises the possibility of a very messy postgame celebration:

This will be the bowl's fourth sponsor since joining the FBS bowl slate in 2002. Originally named the Queen City Bowl, it struck a deal with Continental Tire before moving on to Meineke Car Care Center and then Belk.

Over the last six years, the game has pitted the SEC against the ACC.

Kentucky defeated Virginia Tech 37-30 last year. Josh Ali caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Lynn Bowden Jr. with 15 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score.

Starting in 2020, the Duke's Mayo Bowl will shift its conference alignment. The ACC is guaranteed one berth over the next six years to maintain tradition. However, the Big Ten and SEC will alternate years for the second spot.

No date has been set for this year's game. The contest has always been played in the final week of December.