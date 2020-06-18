Lakers News: Latest Buzz on Anthony Davis, LeBron James' Restart Prep

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

While NBA commissioner Adam Silver irons out an acceptable plan to resume the regular season for the league and players alike, Anthony Davis is continuing to stay ready by working on his game—on NBA 2K.

The Los Angeles Lakers star teamed up with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to raise money to fight hunger.

From the comfort of their homes, Davis and Kimmel faced Ronnie 2K and Guillermo in the Ruffles Ridge Challenge on the popular video game.

To start things off, the seven-time All-Star and Ruffles both donated $125,000 each, with the potato chip giant adding on an additional $4,000 for every made shot behind the four-point Ruffles Ridge line.

The live play was riddled with funny moments, including Guillermo repeatedly fielding a player out of bounds, but there were a few long balls that went in.

All told, the dynamic duo raised $262,000 for Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization that feeds more than 40 million Americans every year.

The charity took to Twitter to thank Davis, Kimmel, Ronnie and Guillermo for their efforts.

"Thank you Jimmy, Guillermo, and Anthony for helping us feed our neighbors!" wrote Feeding America.

Davis will now look towards joining his teammates in the proposed "bubble" at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, where the Lakers, who have the best record in the Western Conference, will resume their quest for the franchise's first championship since 2010.

LeBron James Staying Ready

Basketball never stops for LeBron James. That's even been true during the break of this season.

The duty and ability of players around the league to return to action in game shape will be a major factor in which playoff-bound team endures and ultimately hangs on to win the title.

That's not to mention the mental fortitude it will take for players to be isolated in the Orlando bubble and play in games without fans in attendance.

That's why the four-time MVP has made it his mission to stay focused and ready to play.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James and some of his Laker teammates have been working out in private gyms during the hiatus to avoid the restrictions placed on team facilities.

That loophole will likely be closed on June 23, however, because working out at private courts will be prohibited by the league without obtaining prior approval.

James will be able to continue his workouts with the teammates that elect to travel to Orlando to resume the regular season.

All signs point to most of the Lakers signing on to play, but Dwight Howard and Avery Bradley have expressed some reservations about the timing.

Still, this is the three-time champ's 17th season, and after having to watch the playoffs from the sidelines last year on the heels of playing in eight consecutive NBA Finals from 2011 to 2018, he's ready to prove once and for all that he's not the "WashedKing."

Before the break, James was having an MVP-caliber season, posting averages of 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and a league-leading 10.6 assists per game.

His leadership and potent one-two punch with Davis had his team rolling, winning eight of their last 10 games, which catapulted them not only to the top of the West standings, but to the top of many analysts' list of title contenders.

At 35 years old, if he's able to win the championship this season, James will join John Salley and Robert Horry as the only players to win titles with three different teams.

