College Football Recruiting 2020: Predictions for Caleb Williams, Top Prospects

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

The latest member of the Oklahoma quarterback pipeline could be the top signal-caller in the class of 2021.

The Sooners are considered the favorite to land Caleb Williams, who is the No. 4 overall prospect, per 247Sports.

If Lincoln Riley's team brings in Williams, it will have its successor in place for Spencer Rattler, who is taking over after transfers dominated the position at the start of the coach's tenure.

Williams is one of four top-five players to not have committed, and at least three of them could land at schools outside their home states.

Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau is being courted by Ohio State, with Washington attempting a late push to keep him at home. Top-ranked offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer is still considering Texas, but Alabama's push has put it on top of his recruitment.

Latest Predictions for Top Prospects

Caleb Williams, QB, Gonzaga College HS (Washington, D.C.)

Williams' options are narrowed down to Oklahoma, LSU and Maryland, with the Sooners installed as the favorites for his signature.

If he ends up in the Big 12, he could follow in the footsteps of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts and Rattler in Riley's quarterback-friendly system. In the ideal scenario, Williams would develop under Rattler as a freshman before taking control of the offense in 2022.

Oklahoma is in need of a top quarterback prospect after Brock Vandagriff, the third-ranked quarterback, decommitted and announced he would attend Georgia. The intrigue of Riley's ability to develop quarterbacks and developments elsewhere make Oklahoma the overwhelming favorite to sign Williams.

LSU earned the pledge of No. 13 overall quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, and it signed a pair of signal-callers in the class of 2020. Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, meanwhile, has recruited his area well, with nine players from the state and four out of Washington, D.C., in the class of 2021, but he has not landed a 5-star recruit yet.

Oklahoma is in a similar spot, but landing Williams as the newest heir to the starting quarterback spot could intrigue more top offensive talent to commit to play with the top-rated signal-caller. If Williams' commitment makes waves across the recruiting landscape, Oklahoma should move up a few positions from 28th spot in the 247Sports team rankings.

Prediction: Oklahoma

J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Wash.)

Tuimoloau's recruitment is the classic case of a Pac-12 team struggling to fend off a traditional power for an in-state prospect.

The Washington native is seen as leaning toward Ohio State, who already snagged a verbal commitment from No. 3 overall player Jack Sawyer, who is also a defensive end. No one would blame Tuimoloau for landing with the Buckeyes, who have produced top-five draft picks Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa and Chase Young from the defensive line in the past five years.

Since 2010, they have had 16 defensive linemen chosen in the NFL draft, including three in April. Conversely, Washington produced six drafted interior defensive players. Beating out Ohio State for the top in-state prospect would be a major get for first-year head coach Jimmy Lake, but it may require a herculean effort to edge out a Big Ten titan.

If the Buckeyes end up with Tuimoloau, they would pad their position atop the team rankings; their class already includes a quartet of 5-star players.

Prediction: Ohio State

Tommy Brockermeyer, OT, All Saints Episcopal (Fort Worth, Tex.)

Texas could face a similar uphill climb in its effort to keep Brockermeyer at home.

The Athletic's Ari Wasserman noted the Crimson Tide are favored to land the top-rated offensive linemen, who could come in a package deal with his brother, James, the No. 1 center. Adding Brockermeyer and his brother would give Alabama quite the formidable offensive line in the coming years. Alabama recently added the commitment of No. 5 offensive tackle J.C. Latham.

Bringing in a trio of elite offensive linemen could solidify the position for three years and push Alabama up a handful of positions from its No. 23 ranking.

Similar to Oklahoma with quarterbacks and Ohio State with defensive ends, Alabama has a propensity for churning out NFL talent on the offensive line, among other positions. Alabama produced three first-round picks on the offensive line in the past five years, and it could have more in its stable for 2021.

Texas is not out of it yet, but with Alabama making a significant push, it will be hard to keep Brockermeyer in state and improve on its ninth-ranked class.

Prediction: Alabama

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports.