Raiders' Darren Waller Believes Las Vegas Could Have Top-5 Offense in NFL

Tight end Darren Waller has high hopes and expectations for the Las Vegas Raiders offense in 2020.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday (h/t NBC Sports' Scott Bair), he gave his thoughts on what the Las Vegas offense could potentially develop into:

"If you look at things across the board, starting with the offensive line and the quarterback, with improvement at the receiver positions and the tight ends trying to be consistent, I think our offense has a chance to do a lot of great things and put up a lot of great numbers. The big thing for us is finishing in the red zone this year. I know that we're doing everything in our power to improve upon that. I don't feel like having a top five offense is out of the picture.

"We have that much talent. We have guys who are buying in. We have a balanced system. I have high expectations, and I think everyone on the offense would say the same thing."

With Waller, running back Josh Jacobs and wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and Tyrell Williams, the Raiders boast a ton of talent at the skill positions and have a chance to be special if quarterback Derek Carr rises to the occasion.

The Raiders were better than expected last season at 7-9, and their offense was the primary reason why. The Silver and Black ranked 11th in total offense, but they were only 23rd in scoring, which underscores how much better they could have been.

Last season, the Raiders were just 22nd in the NFL in red-zone touchdown percentage at 52.8 percent, and improving upon that number would undoubtedly make them a far bigger threat in the AFC West.

Waller was perhaps the biggest reason for the Raiders' success last season, as he racked up 90 catches for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns after entering the season with 18 receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns in three previous seasons.

As good as Waller was, he could potentially be even better in 2020 due to the talent added to the receiving corps. Joining Williams is Ruggs, the team's first-round pick and one of the fastest players in the draft.

The Raiders also selected wideout Bryan Edwards in the third round and signed Nelson Agholor. Holdover Hunter Renfrow has a chance to be one of the NFL's top slot receivers as well.

On top of that, the Raiders signed future Hall of Fame tight end Jason Witten to serve as a mentor and take some of the pressure off Waller.

Jacobs rushed for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry as a rookie, and even some slight improvement on his part could make him one of the NFL's premier running backs in 2020.

Carr remains the question mark, as he has yet to prove whether he is a franchise quarterback despite being 29 years old and about to enter his seventh NFL season.

He competed a career-best 70.4 percent of his passes last year for a career-high 4,054 yards to go along with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. If he is able to take another step forward in 2020, then Las Vegas will have everything it needs to be an offensive juggernaut.

In the event that Carr stagnates, the Raiders signed former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota this offseason, so it is possible that the 2015 No. 2 overall draft pick could find himself at the controls at some point.

In a division with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the ever-improving Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders need to make strides on offense in order to keep pace.