Manchester City Beat Arsenal in EPL's 1st Matchday After Restart amid COVID-19

With the Premier League back in full swing, Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-0 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

David Luiz had a day to forget. The Arsenal center back entered the match in the 24th minute and was indirectly responsible for City's first two goals. A red card ended his day in the 49th minute.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for the hosts in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, and Kevin De Bruyne doubled Manchester City's lead from the penalty spot in the 51st minute. Phil Foden scored his first goal of the season in the first minute of stoppage time in the second half.

While Liverpool haven't secured the league title just yet, they held a 25-point gap on City when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Premier League to suspend the 2019-20 season. City still have a mathematical chance of chasing down the Reds, but their victory Wednesday probably only delays the inevitable.

Arsenal could have moved ahead of rivals Tottenham Hotspur with a win. The Gunners remain in ninth place, eight points off behind Chelsea for the final Champions League spot.

What's Next?

City are back in action Monday, when they welcome Burnley, while Arsenal will head to the Amex Stadium for a match with Brighton Hove & Albion on Saturday.