Manchester City Beat Arsenal in EPL's 1st Matchday After Restart amid COVID-19

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2020

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (2L) celebrates scoring his team's second goal from the penalty spot with Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling (2R) and Manchester City's Spanish midfielder David Silva during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on June 17, 2020. - The Premier League makes its eagerly anticipated return today after 100 days in lockdown but behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions. (Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo b
LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/Getty Images

With the Premier League back in full swing, Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-0 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

David Luiz had a day to forget. The Arsenal center back entered the match in the 24th minute and was indirectly responsible for City's first two goals. A red card ended his day in the 49th minute.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for the hosts in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, and Kevin De Bruyne doubled Manchester City's lead from the penalty spot in the 51st minute. Phil Foden scored his first goal of the season in the first minute of stoppage time in the second half.

While Liverpool haven't secured the league title just yet, they held a 25-point gap on City when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Premier League to suspend the 2019-20 season. City still have a mathematical chance of chasing down the Reds, but their victory Wednesday probably only delays the inevitable.

Arsenal could have moved ahead of rivals Tottenham Hotspur with a win. The Gunners remain in ninth place, eight points off behind Chelsea for the final Champions League spot.

            

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

What's Next?

City are back in action Monday, when they welcome Burnley, while Arsenal will head to the Amex Stadium for a match with Brighton Hove & Albion on Saturday.

Related

    What happens if Man City draw tonight against Arsenal FC in Premier League

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    What happens if Man City draw tonight against Arsenal FC in Premier League

    via men

    'We're Not Really Here' - the truth about Man City fans' Invisible Man song

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    'We're Not Really Here' - the truth about Man City fans' Invisible Man song

    via men

    Arteta 'very emotional' facing former boss Guardiola in Premier League return

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Arteta 'very emotional' facing former boss Guardiola in Premier League return

    Goal
    via Goal

    How Man United and Man City fans can turn Sky Sports crowd noise off

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    How Man United and Man City fans can turn Sky Sports crowd noise off

    via men