Ravens' Lamar Jackson Says He's Not Trying to Have Rivalry with Patrick Mahomes

Despite being two of the NFL's best players in the early stages of their careers, Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson doesn't see himself as being a rival to Patrick Mahomes.

Appearing on The Ringer's Slow News Day, Jackson said he's "not trying to have no rivalry" with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback (starting at 4:21):

There are some parallels between Jackson and Mahomes, as each won MVP and led his team to the AFC's best record as sophomores.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game in 2018 and a victory in Super Bowl LIV in February. Jackson and the Ravens were upset by the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round last season.

The two have gone head-to-head twice as starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Mahomes and the Chiefs have won both games, and he threw for 751 yards and five touchdowns.

Jackson has thrown for 414 yards and run for 113 in those matchups, but his 52.2 completion percentage is his lowest against a team he's played at least twice in the regular season.