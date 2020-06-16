Ravens' Lamar Jackson Says He's Not Trying to Have Rivalry with Patrick Mahomes

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 16, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) greet each other after their NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 33-28. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Despite being two of the NFL's best players in the early stages of their careers, Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson doesn't see himself as being a rival to Patrick Mahomes.

Appearing on The Ringer's Slow News Day, Jackson said he's "not trying to have no rivalry" with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback (starting at 4:21):

There are some parallels between Jackson and Mahomes, as each won MVP and led his team to the AFC's best record as sophomores.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game in 2018 and a victory in Super Bowl LIV in February. Jackson and the Ravens were upset by the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round last season.

The two have gone head-to-head twice as starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Mahomes and the Chiefs have won both games, and he threw for 751 yards and five touchdowns.

Jackson has thrown for 414 yards and run for 113 in those matchups, but his 52.2 completion percentage is his lowest against a team he's played at least twice in the regular season.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Giants Kicker Rosas Arrested

    Aldrick Rosas was arrested Monday for alleged hit-and-run in California (TMZ)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Giants Kicker Rosas Arrested

    SNY
    via SNY

    1st-Look at Brady in Bucs Uni

    Tampa Bay drops the first pictures of Tom Brady in his Bucs uniform

    NFL logo
    NFL

    1st-Look at Brady in Bucs Uni

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Lamar Jackson Fined After Jet Ski Tumble

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Lamar Jackson Fined After Jet Ski Tumble

    Jamison Hensley
    via ESPN.com

    Russell Wilson Keeps Getting Better

    Why @MikeTanier says it's time to put Seahawks QB at Aaron Rodgers' level

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Russell Wilson Keeps Getting Better

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report