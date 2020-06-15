Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, Chuba Hubbard Vow to Make Changes After OAN Shirt

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy wasted little time responding to concerns raised by current and former players, including star running back Chuba Hubbard.

Hubbard tweeted out a video with Gundy with the message "Change is coming I promise you that":

Both Gundy and Hubbard spoke, and the head coach said he met with players and "realized it's a very sensitive issue with what's going on in today's society" and is "looking forward to making some changes, and it starts at the top with me."

The running back said he is now focused on driving change within the program, although he also said he went about things the wrong way and should have approached the coach in person instead of first raising his concerns on social media.

Kyle Boone of CBS Sports noted Gundy didn't apologize in the video, but Hubbard did for taking this route.

Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga tweeted: "By voicing our opinion we are happy to have came to a conclusion and opened a gateway to create some serious CHANGE around Oklahoma State. My teammates and I have all agreed we will go ahead and resume all workouts and activities. We're all in this together."

The video came after Hubbard responded to a picture of Gundy wearing a One America News Network (OAN) shirt and said he would not participate in anything related to Oklahoma State until there was necessary change.

He wasn't the only one to weigh in, as Ogbongbemiga, former running back Justice Hill and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins were among those who backed Hubbard's statement:

"OAN is a far-right media network that has regularly promoted conspiracy theories, including an unsubstantiated report about a protester injured by Buffalo police earlier this month that was shared by President Donald Trump," Dan Bernstein of Sporting News wrote, explaining why players would take issue with Gundy's shirt.

The shirt is not the first time Gundy has expressed support for the network.

He said the following in April, per Jacob Unruh of The Oklahoman:

"I tell you what's funny is, I was flipping through stations. I found one—I don't even know if anybody knows about this—it's called OAN. It's One America News. And it was so refreshing. They just report the news. There's no commentary. There's no opinions on this. There's no left. There's no right. They just reported the news. And I've been watching them the last week, because they're giving us the news and giving us more information—in my opinion—some of the positives are coming out. So, that was refreshing."

Prior to the video with Hubbard and Gundy, school president Burns Hargis tweeted: "I hear and respect the concerns expressed by our Black student-athletes. This is a time for unity of purpose to confront racial inequities and injustice. We will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone at Oklahoma State."

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, athletic director Mike Holder said, "This afternoon has been very disturbing. The tweets from the current and former players are of grave concern."

Gundy has been the head coach at Oklahoma State since the 2005 season. He also played at the Big 12 school as a quarterback from 1986 through 1989.

Hubbard is arguably the team's best current player and was a consensus All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year last season.