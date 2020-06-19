1 Big Regret Every NFL Team Should Have from the 2020 Offseason

30 of 32

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett is coming off one of the most surprising breakout seasons in recent memory. After being a good-not-great pass-rusher with the Denver Broncos, he exploded with the Bucs, racking up a league-leading 19.5 sacks in 2019. Tampa could have locked up the 27-year-old for the prime years of his career—and possibly at a discount.

"I'm not going to take drastically less but I am open to doing what I think is best for my career, and I think that would be staying in Tampa," Barrett told SiriusXM Radio (h/t JoeBucsFan.com).

Instead of getting a deal done early, the Buccaneers gave Barrett the franchise tag. This could prove to be a mistake on two fronts. For one, his $15.8 million salary heavily cuts into Tampa's cap space—the Bucs now have just over $5 million in room.

This is a problem because Tampa is looking at a limited window with Brady under center. They need as much cap space as they can get for in-season trades and next year's free agency. A back-loaded deal heavy on guarantees could have freed up some cap space.

The second reason is that it potentially sets the stage for an even more difficult situation in 2021. If Barrett has another strong season, the Buccaneers will have zero chance of signing him to a team friendly deal and could even lose him to free agency.