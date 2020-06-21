Making Pops Proud: Ranking Every 2020 MLB Player Whose Dad Also Was in the Bigs

0 of 23

Sam Gangwer/Associated Press

Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there—up to and especially including the former Major League Baseball players whose sons are following in their footsteps.

Since that list is longer than you might think, we endeavored to rank them all.

With an assist from Baseball Almanac, we counted more than 30 second-generation players who are active in affiliated ball. Of those, 26 are on 40-man rosters and 21 are projected by Roster Resource to be on major league rosters in 2020.

It's on these players that we focused our ranking, which were based on what they've already done and might still be capable of doing in the majors.

Let's take it away.