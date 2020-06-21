Making Pops Proud: Ranking Every 2020 MLB Player Whose Dad Also Was in the BigsJune 21, 2020
Making Pops Proud: Ranking Every 2020 MLB Player Whose Dad Also Was in the Bigs
Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there—up to and especially including the former Major League Baseball players whose sons are following in their footsteps.
Since that list is longer than you might think, we endeavored to rank them all.
With an assist from Baseball Almanac, we counted more than 30 second-generation players who are active in affiliated ball. Of those, 26 are on 40-man rosters and 21 are projected by Roster Resource to be on major league rosters in 2020.
It's on these players that we focused our ranking, which were based on what they've already done and might still be capable of doing in the majors.
Let's take it away.
Honorable Mentions Not on 40-Man Rosters
- Jim Adduci, Texas Rangers
- Drew Butera, Colorado Rockies
- Daz Cameron, Detroit Tigers
- Francisco Pena, Cincinnati Reds
- Andrew Romine, Chicago White Sox
- Brandon Snyder, Washington Nationals
- Jesmuel Valentin, Baltimore Orioles
- Neil Walker, Philadelphia Phillies
Let's begin by shouting out a handful of second-generation players who don't have a roster spot in hand but who may yet be seen in the majors this season:
Out of these guys, Neil Walker stands out.
Tom Walker's son has played 1,288 games in the majors, wherein he peaked as a Silver Slugger winner for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014. Even last year, he had a decent season with the Miami Marlins that was marked by a .344 on-base percentage in 115 games.
Walker may still have gas left. Though the 34-year-old began spring training with the Philadelphia Phillies as a non-roster invitee, there could be an opening for him on their bench.
26-22: On the 40-Man, On the Bubble
And now for the back end of this list, which concerns five players who are on 40-man rosters but are also slated to start the 2020 season off their club's major league roster.
26. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, Pittsburgh Pirates
Father: Charlie Hayes
Ke'Bryan Hayes hasn't even debuted for the Pirates yet, so it's a bit early to assume anything about his major league capabilities. Yet he does rank as MLB.com's No. 41 prospect, in large part because scouts are enthusiastic about his defense at the hot corner.
25. Chad Wallach, C, Miami Marlins
Father: Tim Wallach
Chad Wallach has played in just 40 major league games since debuting with the Cincinnati Reds in 2017, and he's hit only .202 with a .583 OPS. But at some point in 2020, the Marlins may need his competent defense behind the dish.
24. Kevin Cron, 3B/1B, Arizona Diamondbacks
Father: Chris Cron
He only has 39 major league games to his name, so it suffices to say that Kevin Cron isn't as accomplished as his older brother, C.J. But given that he hit 38 home runs in only 82 Triple-A games last season, he's a potential late-blooming slugger to keep an eye on.
23. Dwight Smith Jr., OF, Baltimore Orioles
Father: Dwight Smith
It's not the best look that Dwight Smith Jr. isn't on track to be a part of the Baltimore Orioles' ultra-thin major league roster. But lest anyone give up on him, it was just last year that he was briefly a revelation with 10 home runs through the season's first two months.
22. Dereck Rodriguez, RHP, San Francisco Giants
Father: Ivan Rodriguez
Whereas his father had a Hall of Fame career as a catcher, Dereck Rodriguez began his pro career as an outfielder before shifting to the mound. He's coming off a rough season in 2019, but a 2.81 ERA from his rookie year in 2018 allows for hope that he still has what it takes to star in The Show.
21. Luke Farrell, RHP, Texas Rangers
Father: John Farrell
2019 WAR: 0.6
Though John Farrell played eight seasons in the majors from 1987 to 1996 (missing two years to injury), he's better known for managing the Boston Red Sox to a World Series championship in 2013.
That was also the same year the Kansas City Royals drafted his son, Luke, in the sixth round. Luke debuted for them four years later in 2017 and then went to the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs before ending up with the Rangers last season.
Despite serving up three home runs in 13.1 innings, Farrell otherwise made an impression by allowing only six hits with 12 strikeouts. Perhaps not so coincidentally, the Rangers had him eschewing his low-90s fastball in favor of more sliders and curveballs.
If he keeps that up, the 29-year-old might stick as a long or middle reliever.
20. Austin Romine, C, Detroit Tigers
Father: Kevin Romine
2019 WAR: 0.7
Kevin Romine wasn't much for hitting in his seven years with the Red Sox from 1985 to 1991. In 331 games, he tallied just a .251 average and .631 OPS.
This curse has passed to both of his sons, as Andrew's OPS sits at .591, while Austin's is only slightly better at .647. It's a good thing, then, that good defense runs strong in the Romine family.
So it is with Austin, specifically with regard to his receiving. According to Baseball Savant's figures, the 31-year-old was above-average at securing strikes in each of his last three seasons with the New York Yankees.
Romine is set to put those skills to use in a starting role with the Tigers, who also happen to have some exciting young pitchers with whom he can look forward to working.
19. Dee Gordon, UTIL, Seattle Mariners
Father: Tom Gordon
2019 WAR: 0.8
Tom Gordon enjoyed a 21-year career in the majors, the peak of which was a 1998 campaign with the Boston Red Sox that earned him an All-Star nod and inspired a Stephen King novel.
Dee Gordon has done well in his own right. It took him a few years to establish himself after debuting with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2011, but he won back-to-back stolen base crowns and a batting title in 2014 and 2015.
Alas, Gordon's last four seasons have mostly been a case of diminishing returns. He was hit with an 80-game suspension for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy in 2016, and both his hitting and baserunning outputs have slipped since he joined the Seattle Mariners in 2018.
At this point, the 32-year-old's best hope of making an impact is as a defensive replacement and pinch runner off the bench.
18. Jonathan Hernandez, RHP, Texas Rangers
Father: Fernando Hernandez
2019 WAR: 0.3
If nothing else, Fernando Hernandez's son has bragging rights on him, on account of having already appeared in seven more major league games than he did.
Still, Jonathan Hernandez probably isn't on too many radars. He didn't have an especially impressive minor league career, and his nine appearances for the Rangers in 2019 saw him serve up 14 hits, 13 walks and 10 runs (eight earned) in 16.2 innings.
However, a closer look reveals that the 23-year-old has the stuff for late-inning relief work. Last season, he was throwing a sinker at an average of 96.9 mph and a slider with some tight break.
In time, Hernandez could be setting things up for Rangers closer Jose Leclerc.
17. Cal Quantrill, RHP, San Diego Padres
Father: Paul Quantrill
2019 WAR: 0.3
Though Paul Quantrill was a major league mainstay for 14 seasons from 1992 to 2005, he didn't begin his pro career amid as much hype as his son.
Despite his being barely a year removed from Tommy John surgery, the San Diego Padres made Cal Quantrill the No. 8 overall pick of the 2016 draft. It was largely seen as a worthwhile risk, as MLB.com's Jim Callis wrote: "If he were healthy, Quantrill might have been the first college pitcher selected."
Two years later, Quantrill bombed badly enough at Double-A and Triple-A to fall off top-100 lists for 2019. When he finally debuted for the Padres last year, it was to the tune of a 5.16 ERA in 23 appearances.
As a reliever, however, the 25-year-old allowed only six hits and one run with 11 strikeouts in 11.1 innings. That's an early indication of what he can do in short stints with his mid-90s fastball, slider and changeup.
16. Hunter Harvey, RHP, Baltimore Orioles
Father: Bryan Harvey
2019 WAR: 0.3
Bryan Harvey had a fruitful career as a reliever for the California Angels and Florida Marlins from 1987 to 1995, racking up 177 saves and making two All-Star teams.
His son, Hunter, is set up for his own career in relief, though it's a small miracle that he's even gotten to this point. After going to the Baltimore Orioles with the No. 22 pick in the 2013 draft, he endured all sorts of arm injuries that derailed his future as a starter.
Unsurprisingly, the 25-year-old's transition to the bullpen in 2019 coincided with a spike in his fastball velocity. He sat at 98.4 mph in his seven appearances for the Orioles. That, combined with a curveball and splitter, allowed him to strike out 11 of the 26 batters he faced.
With stuff like that, it shouldn't be long before Harvey is closing games in Baltimore.
15. Cam Bedrosian, Los Angeles Angels
Father: Steve Bedrosian
2019 WAR: 0.6
Steve Bedrosian did have one year in which he made 37 starts and pitched over 200 innings, but he did his best work—including as a Cy Young Award winner in 1987—in relief.
Though his son, Cam, may not have any Cy Young Awards, he's adapted just fine to the family business. Over the last four years, he's put up an above-average 132 ERA+ in 223 appearances for the Los Angeles Angels.
One knock on the 28-year-old is that he's not throwing as hard as he was when he debuted in 2014. But he's had the appropriate response to that, in that he's downplayed his fastball and let his sharp slider become his primary pitch.
Because of that adjustment, he should remain a valuable member of the Angels bullpen at least through the end of his club control in 2021.
14. Delino DeShields, OF, Cleveland Indians
Father: Delino DeShields
2019 WAR: 1.5
Apart from being traded for Pedro Martinez in 1993, the elder Delino DeShields is best remembered as one of the most productive speedsters of his era. From 1990 to 2002, only three players stole more bases.
Naturally, the younger Delino DeShields is also fleet of foot. His sprint speed was in the 97th percentile in 2019, and he put it to good use by stealing 24 bags in 30 tries.
The catch is that the 27-year-old has also been one of the most inept hitters in baseball throughout his five major league seasons. But because he's a well-above-average defender in the outfield, his usefulness isn't limited to pinch-running duties.
In short, the Cleveland Indians have a pretty good fourth outfielder on their hands.
13. Travis Shaw, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays
Father: Jeff Shaw
2019 WAR: Minus-1.2
It took a while for Jeff Shaw to find himself in the majors. But once he did, he was one of the game's top relievers from 1996 through the end of his career in 2001.
So far, Travis Shaw's career has more or less been the inverse of his father's.
He started strong with the Boston Red Sox in 2015 and 2016, and then evolved into a 30-homer slugger for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017 and 2018. But he's on the wrong side of 30 and coming off an ugly fall from grace in 2019, in which he slumped to a .551 OPS over just 86 games.
But while basically none of his peripherals suggest he deserved better results, the Toronto Blue Jays had the right idea to take a chance on Shaw. After a season like the one he had in 2019, up is the only way to go.
12. Jose Martinez, OF/DH, Tampa Bay Rays
Father: Carlos Martinez
2019 WAR: Minus-0.4
Not to be confused with Jose Martinez's former St. Louis Cardinals teammate of the same name, his father, Carlos, spent parts of seven seasons in the majors between 1988 and 1995.
Despite being 31, the younger Martinez hasn't been around that long. Yet it looked for a moment like he was a rare late-bloomer, as he hit .306/.369/.478 with 31 home runs across the 2017 and 2018 seasons in St. Louis.
After taking a step back in 2019, Martinez is with the Tampa Bay Rays and likely ticketed to come off their bench. After maintaining a .997 OPS against left-handers even amid his down year in 2019, he figures to be especially useful in a platoon capacity.
If he is, he'll help the Rays offense become greater than the sum of its relatively unspectacular parts.
11. Lance McCullers Jr., RHP, Houston Astros
Father: Lance McCullers
2019 WAR: DNP
Though Lance McCullers' major league career was relatively short-lived, he made a name for himself as Baby Goose while working for the Padres as a fireman in the 1980s.
His son has done some memorable relief work of his own, most notably in Game 7 of the 2017 American League Championship Series. He closed out a 4-0 victory over the Yankees with four shutout innings, mainly with the help of his trademark curveball.
McCullers, 26, followed that with a strong showing in 2018 that was marked by a 3.86 ERA in 128.1 innings, but he needed Tommy John surgery in November. As a result, he missed all of 2019.
This season, McCullers is slated to reappear as the Houston Astros' No. 3 starter. If his fastball and curveball are anything like they were in his first four seasons, then his All-Star upside will still be there.
10. C.J. Cron, 1B, Detroit Tigers
Father: Chris Cron
2019 WAR: 1.7
C.J. Cron has only been around for six years, yet he's already tallied 108 more home runs than the six that his father, Chris, and brother, Kevin, have between them.
The bulk of these homers have come in the last two seasons, in which he swatted 30 for the Rays in 2018 and 25 for the Minnesota Twins in 2019. The latter, of course, was part of a larger effort toward a single-season record 307 home runs.
Cron, 30, is with the rebuilding Tigers, who surely have plans for him that don't simply involve upgrading last year's league-worst offense. If there is a trade deadline this year, he'll be bait for it.
If so, his power and ability to crush left-handers are bound to draw looks from contenders.
9. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 3B, Toronto Blue Jays
Father: Vladimir Guerrero
2019 WAR: 1.5
Beyond the acknowledgment that he was an MVP, a nine-time All-Star and, oh yeah, is now a Hall of Famer, the elder Vladimir Guerrero needs no introduction.
Neither did Vladimir Guerrero Jr. when he debuted for the Blue Jays last April. He was widely regarded as the No. 1 prospect in baseball at the time, with credentials that included a .331/.414/.531 slash line in the minors.
Rather than immediately live up to that, the young Guerrero posted a modest .772 OPS and dragged down his overall value with poor defense at third base. As such, he has much to prove in his sophomore season.
But lest anyone give up on the guy, he's still only 21 years old. Even if his defense never shapes up, the hitting talents that made mincemeat of the minors should still be in him somewhere.
8. Bo Bichette, SS, Toronto Blue Jays
Father: Dante Bichette
2019 WAR: 2.3
Though he was a four-time All-Star who peaked with a 40-homer campaign in 1995, Dante Bichette had only one season out of 14 in the majors in which he was worth more than two WAR.
His son, Bo, needed only 46 games to hit that mark as a rookie for the Blue Jays in 2019. That's what can happen when a guy hits the ground running with a .930 OPS and well-rated defense at shortstop.
Before anyone gets too carried away with what Bichette might do for an encore, it bears mentioning that his hitting metrics lagged behind his results in 2019. He thus could be in for a sophomore slump if bad luck catches up with him in 2020.
Still, doubt and doom don't necessarily go hand-in-hand. The 22-year-old may well pick up where he left off and further cement himself as a rising superstar.
7. Cavan Biggio, 2B, Toronto Blue Jays
Father: Craig Biggio
2019 WAR: 2.9
Craig Biggio played all 20 of his major league seasons with the Houston Astros from 1988 to 2007, during which he achieved 3,060 hits and many other figures that got him into the Hall of Fame.
That's a lot to live up to, but Cavan Biggio got off to a good start as yet another legacy rookie on the 2019 Blue Jays. In exactly 100 games, he put up a .793 OPS with 16 home runs and 14 steals in 14 tries.
At least one of Biggio's skills is already elite. He swung at only 15.8 percent of the pitches he saw outside the strike zone last season, which bested Alex Bregman for the top mark in baseball by three percentage points.
Because he's a capable baserunner and defender who's likely still growing into his power, the 25-year-old has greater potential than many might realize.
6. Adalberto Mondesi, SS, Kansas City Royals
Father: Raul Mondesi
2019 WAR: 2.4
Raul Mondesi started his 13-year career by winning the National League Rookie of the Year for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1993. In subsequent years, he was also an All-Star and a Gold Glover.
His son, Adalberto, made a quick splash of his own in 2015 when he became the first player to make his major league debut in the World Series. He's had his ups and downs with the Royals since, yet he's still only 24, and his star potential shouldn't be undersold.
As recently as 2018, the young Mondesi put up a solid .804 OPS with 14 homers and 32 steals in only 75 games. Though he struggled offensively in 2019, he maintained his elite speed while also playing well-above-average defense.
With good health and further experience, Mondesi could turn into an All-Star shortstop.
5. Robinson Cano, 2B, New York Mets
Father: Jose Cano
2019 WAR: 0.9
Anyone who blinked in 1989 might have missed Jose Cano's major league career. He made six appearances for the Astros and never played in the majors again.
Robinson Cano has done a fair deal better since breaking in with the Yankees in 2005. He ranks behind only Jeff Kent in home runs as a second baseman. Further, the Jaffe WAR Score system rates him as the eighth-best player to ever man the position.
As for the less wholesome happenings, Cano was suspended for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy in 2018 (which holds him down here) and endured a difficult year for the New York Mets in 2019. Between these things and his age, the 37-year-old shows several signs he's in the twilight of his career.
Per his metrics, however, Cano may be owed some better luck in 2020. If he collects on it, a rebound will be in order.
4. Joc Pederson, LF, Los Angeles Dodgers
Father: Stu Pederson
2019 WAR: 3.2
Between the two of them, Stu and Joc Pederson have played in 713 games for the Dodgers over the last 35 years.
The thing is, all but eight of those games are on Joc's record. That's not even counting his extensive postseason resume, which notably includes a .981 OPS and four home runs in two World Series.
This is not to suggest the 28-year-old Pederson is an infallible star. To wit, his bat goes so limp against left-handed pitching that the Dodgers try to avoid such situations altogether. Pederson only got 50 plate appearances against southpaws in 2019.
Despite that, he has still hit at least 25 homers in four of the last five seasons, all while roaming across the Dodgers outfield. At his best, he's a star.
3. Michael Brantley, LF, Houston Astros
Father: Mickey Brantley
2019 WAR: 4.8
Mickey Brantley had a moment in the sun with the Seattle Mariners in 1987, finishing the year with an .842 OPS and 14 homers in 92 games. Otherwise, his four years in the majors were mostly forgettable.
His son, Michael, was on a similar track early in his career with the Indians. But he began to sneak into stardom in 2012, and he boasts the second-highest batting average (.311) of any player who's made at least 2,900 plate appearances since 2014.
The 33-year-old is also coming off one of his finest seasons. He played in 148 games for the Astros in 2019, racking up a .311/.372/.503 line with 22 homers. He also hit .321 in the World Series.
Were it not for past health issues, there'd be zero doubts about Brantley's ability to play like a star in 2020.
2. Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, San Diego Padres
Father: Fernando Tatis
2019 WAR: 4.1
Though the elder Fernando Tatis enjoyed an 11-year career in the majors—the highlight of which was the time he hit two grand slams in one inning—his son is already closing in on his career WAR of 6.3.
That's impressive, considering that Tatis Jr. played in only 84 games as a 20-year-old rookie for the Padres in 2019. He generated the bulk of his value on offense, where he had a .969 OPS, 22 homers and 16 stolen bases.
On the other side of the ball, Tatis was an electrifying yet sloppy defender at shortstop. And despite his great results, his underlying numbers portend a possible offensive downturn in 2020.
Still, a 21-year-old kid with this kind of talent and coming off that kind of season can only be sold so short. Tatis is at least a future All-Star, and at best a future MVP.
1. Cody Bellinger, OF/1B, Los Angeles Dodgers
Father: Clay Bellinger
2019 WAR: 9.1
Though his major league career spanned only 183 games across four seasons, Clay Bellinger played in three World Series with the Yankees from 1999 to 2001. They won two of those.
Cody Bellinger, meanwhile, is still waiting on his first ring, even though he's played in two Fall Classics in his three seasons with the Dodgers. But apart from that, he's done plenty in the majors that his dad never could.
Namely, Cody's 111 home runs are just about 100 more than Clay (12) hit as a major leaguer. The young Bellinger hit 47 of those last year, in which his 1.035 OPS and NL-high WAR further bolstered his case for his first MVP award.
And did we mention that he's still only 24? Because he's still only 24.
Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant.