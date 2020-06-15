Jazz's Ed Davis: Easy for Kyrie, Dwight to Sit Due to Their Previous Contracts

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

There have been a lot of perspectives from NBA players on how, or if, they should resume playing this season. Players like Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard have led the charge against playing.

But Utah Jazz veteran Ed Davis believes players like Irving and Howard would be sacrificing less if the players decided against returning this season, per Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype.com:

"It's easy for a guy like Kyrie [Irving] to say that he'll give everything back [for social reform], but would he really give everything back? It's easy for Dwight Howard to say that we don't need to play when he's in Atlanta in his $20 million mansion. But there are other guys on the rosters who need this money to provide for whoever they're taking care of and things like that. It's easy for the superstars in the league to say this and how they feel about this and that. But it means a lot more when it comes from the role players and the guys that [aren't stars]. There are so many different perspectives because there are so many different levels in the NBA."

He added: "This is coming from a 10-year vet; I'm on the back end of my career and I've made enough money, so it's not really about the money. It's more about the future guys—a guy like Donovan Mitchell, who is looking at a $160 million dollar contract but he might only get $90 million if the cap drops."

