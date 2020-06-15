Victor Oladipo Trade Rumors: Knicks, More Teams Will Eye SG If He 'Plays Well'

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo could become an interesting trade target this offseason depending on how he plays when the NBA restarts in July.

"I think there's a lot riding on him coming back," a Western Conference coach told Tim Bontemps of ESPN. "There's major concerns with these injuries. If Vic comes back and plays well—and he works his ass off, so he could—I think he's gonna give a reminder to everyone how good he can be.

"If he proves he looks the part, you're gonna see teams like the Knicks, and other teams trying to build something, try to go get him."

Oladipo missed over a year because of a torn quad tendon and only played 13 games this season before the season was suspended in March. The four-month gap could help him return to his form as a two-time All-Star.

Otherwise, there will be a lot of uncertainty with just one season remaining on his contract.

The 28-year-old is set to make $21 million in 2020-21, per Spotrac. Though he would be eligible for an extension this offseason, the team has already made long-term commitments to Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. Each player will make at least $18 million for the next three years.

Teams could also be forced to make financial adjustments next offseason because of losses from the past season. Bobby Marks of ESPN previously reported the salary cap could drop $25-30 million.

A long-term deal for Oladipo would be a significant risk considering his limited stretch as an elite player.

"The tricky thing for me with Oladipo is this guy has had a relatively long career and he had one year at an All-NBA level and that's really the only All-Star-level [year he's had]," an Eastern Conference executive said, per Bontemps.

The 2013 second overall draft pick was the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2017-18, when he jumped from averaging 15.9 points per game to 23.1 points per game in his first year with Indiana. He earned his first All-Star selection and finished the year first-team All-Defense and third-team All-NBA.

He wasn't quite as dominant the next season, averaging 18.8 points per game while struggling with his efficiency, although he was named an All-Star once again before hurting his leg.

When the guard returned to the court in 2019-20, he averaged 13.8 points per game while making a career-low 39.1 percent of his shots, including 30.4 percent from three-point range.

Despite the question marks, a team like the New York Knicks could see his upside as a franchise player acquired at a relatively low cost.