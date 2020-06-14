Report: 'No Divide' Among Lakers Players Amid Dwight Howard's Statement

John McCoy/Getty Images

As NBA players continue to discuss whether they will return to Orlando, Florida, to finish the 2019-20 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the national conversation focused on systemic racism and police brutality, there is reportedly "no divide" on the Los Angeles Lakers.

A Lakers player told Dave McMenamin of ESPN as much, with another adding they "still have some time to figure things out as a league and as a team."

McMenamin noted Lakers big man Dwight Howard and guard Avery Bradley were among those who raised concerns about restarting the season during a Friday night call that was largely led by Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

Howard's agent provided a statement to CNN's Jill Martin in which the center said "I agree with Kyrie [Irving]. Basketball, or entertainment period, isn't needed at this moment and will only be a distraction."

He also said "the unity of My People" is more important than winning his first championship.

Howard's agent, Charles Briscoe, said his client has not yet decided if he will play if and when the season returns:

"The statement was about social injustice and racism. Yet everybody is still talking about whether basketball should be played. He isn't saying that basketball shouldn't be. He's just saying that you should not be taking attention away from what's going on in the country to talk about basketball. Basketball is just a sport, at the end of the day. But what's going on with people dying in the streets, that's something real. That statement, it had nothing to do with sports. It had everything to do with racism and social injustice."

That there is reportedly no discord within the Lakers is notable with Howard and Bradley among the dissenters in the call since The Athletic's Sam Amick reported LeBron James "believes playing in Orlando won't deter his ability to continue inspiring change."

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley suggested James holds the ultimate power when it comes to whether the season will continue:

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported union reps approved the NBA's 22-team plan for a resumed season with a 28-0 vote.

The Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference at 49-14 and are well-positioned to challenge for a title if the season resumes with James and Anthony Davis leading the way.