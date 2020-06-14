Oklahoma State LB Malcolm Rodriguez Announces He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2020

Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Malcolm Rodriguez during an NCAA football game on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez announced he tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning to campus.  

"I have been completely asymptomatic," he said in the message while warning everyone to follow CDC guidelines. 

"Please continue to use extreme caution when presenting yourself to any group gatherings that exist beyond the confines of your own home and surroundings," he continued. "COVID-19 is not a hoax and still exists."

This comes after fellow Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2.

On June 3, senior associate athletic director Kevin Klintworth tweeted a message saying Oklahoma State has tested more than 150 people and found three asymptomatic positive results among student-athletes.

Jacob Unruh of the Oklahoman noted Cowboys football players started returning to campus on June 1 and were tested ahead of voluntary workouts. What's more, the arrival of freshmen players has been delayed following the positive tests.

Rodriguez is one of the defensive leaders for Oklahoma State and finished the 2019 campaign with 103 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown in a win over Iowa State.

Oklahoma State is scheduled to start its season against Oregon State on Sept. 3.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    David Shaw Supports Protesting

    Stanford HC won’t stop players kneeling: ‘I will never tell you what to do, what to think or what to say’ (Athletic)

    College Football logo
    College Football

    David Shaw Supports Protesting

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Dabo Marches and Speaks at Clemson Demonstration for Social Justice

    Swinney: 'I’m embarrassed to say that there’s things on this campus I didn’t really understand. ... But I’ve learned and I’ve listened'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Dabo Marches and Speaks at Clemson Demonstration for Social Justice

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    FSU Players Confident in Voicing the Need for Change

    College Football logo
    College Football

    FSU Players Confident in Voicing the Need for Change

    Noles247
    via Noles247

    CSU Football Player Allegedly Held at Gunpoint by Man Assuming He Was in Antifa

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CSU Football Player Allegedly Held at Gunpoint by Man Assuming He Was in Antifa

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report