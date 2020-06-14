Oklahoma State LB Malcolm Rodriguez Announces He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez announced he tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning to campus.

"I have been completely asymptomatic," he said in the message while warning everyone to follow CDC guidelines.

"Please continue to use extreme caution when presenting yourself to any group gatherings that exist beyond the confines of your own home and surroundings," he continued. "COVID-19 is not a hoax and still exists."

This comes after fellow Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2.

On June 3, senior associate athletic director Kevin Klintworth tweeted a message saying Oklahoma State has tested more than 150 people and found three asymptomatic positive results among student-athletes.

Jacob Unruh of the Oklahoman noted Cowboys football players started returning to campus on June 1 and were tested ahead of voluntary workouts. What's more, the arrival of freshmen players has been delayed following the positive tests.

Rodriguez is one of the defensive leaders for Oklahoma State and finished the 2019 campaign with 103 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown in a win over Iowa State.

Oklahoma State is scheduled to start its season against Oregon State on Sept. 3.