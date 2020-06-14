Ohio State Football Players Required to Sign Coronavirus Risk Waiver to Return

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State football players were required to sign a waiver upon returning to campus for voluntary workouts last week, according to Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch.

The "Buckeye Pledge" reportedly asks athletes to "take responsibility for my own health and help stop the spread of the COVID-19."

The two-page document also included a disclaimer from the school:

"Although the university is following the coronavirus guidelines issued by the CDC and other experts to reduce the spread of infection, I can never be completely shielded from all risk of illness caused by COVID-19 or other infections."

The NCAA allowed schools to open campus for athletes on June 1, and Ohio State opened its doors for football players last Monday. Men's and women's basketball players can return next week, per Kaufman.

Ohio State has announced safety protocols for its athletes, including coronavirus testing when they return to campus. However, the school has declined to release the results of testing.

UCF announced last week three players tested positive for COVID-19 of the 60 athletes who were on campus.

The Buckeyes are asking players to disclose their own symptoms and remain home if they feel sick.

Fellow Big Ten school Indiana also had players and coaches sign a Commitment Pledge where they agreed to report any symptoms or exposure of COVID-19, according to Stefan Krajisnik of the Indy Star.

The coronavirus pandemic has already led to the deaths of more than 115,000 people in the United States, according to CNN.com.