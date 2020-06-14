Steve Kerr, Bob Myers Talk Warriors Players Educating Them About Racial Issues

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers said having open discussion with black players on the team's roster has helped further educate them on racial issues and discrimination that takes place in the United States.

"We've tried to give our players plenty of freedom and space to speak their minds not only with you guys with the media, but also within our circle and the confines of the organization and the team. That's especially important right now," Kerr told reporters on a conference call.

“The most important thing we can really do is really commit to teaching people about the African American experience in this country. I’m not talking about the homogenized one that we all learned in American history in high school. We need to learn the real American history, the one that tells the truth about some of the awfulness to it. We have to be able to come to grips with it before we can do anything about it.”

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Damion Lee, Marquese Chriss and Juan Toscano-Anderson recently attended a protest against police brutality and racial discrimination against black people in Oakland. It was one of thousands of protests that have occurred across the world after the death of George Floyd in police custody. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Curry has been an outspoken champion of social equality, calling out President Donald Trump on several occasions for his rhetoric.

Kerr and Myers also highlighted important conversations they've had with Draymond Green and former Warriors like Andre Iguodala and David West as being eye-opening.

"It's been an awakening for our society. My hope is that everybody decides to engage on a deeper level and on a continuous level," Myers said on a conference call.

"I don't think this gap will be bridged by a panel here or there, although those things help. I think it's going to require (effort) and take a long time. I hope sports can heal. One of my favorite part of sports is it's color blind. It's a meritocracy of sorts. You don't get judged by how you look. You get judged by how you perform. Unfortunately, our society doesn't reflect that as much as we would like."

Myers said the recent protests and outcry has been an "awakening for our society."