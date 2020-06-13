MLBPA Rejects MLB's Recent 72-Game Season Offer, Will Not Counter

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Major League Baseball's latest proposal to the players' union to restart the season has officially been rejected.

The widely expected move was first announced Saturday by Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark, who added the players will not make a counteroffer.

MLB's most recent offer included a 72-game season with 80 or 70 percent prorated salaries for the players depending on whether there is a postseason. The union has been steadfast in its commitment not to consider pay cuts or revenue sharing unless the league's owners open up their books to prove the financial accuracy of reported losses.

Clark cut off negotiations with the league, and ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the union sent MLB a letter demanding that it inform the players of its plans for the season.

On June 10, Manfred told ESPN if the players won't give in to the league's demands he would "exercise" the right to set a 48-game season. In asking for MLB to tell the players "when and where" games will resume, union negotiator Bruce Meyer demanded a response by Monday afternoon, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Multiple players took to Twitter to repeat the rallying cry, telling owners they are ready to play ball now.

The union specifically pointed to outrage over MLB reportedly agreeing to a billion-dollar television broadcast deal with Turner Sports at the same time owners were saying they were bleeding money.

Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts told ESPN's Jesse Rogers the league's losses is "biblical," while St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. told local radio 590 The Fan "the industry isn't very profitable".

Those notions are at odds with Forbes' Maury Brown reporting in December that MLB saw a record $10.7 billion revenue in 2019.

Still, owners demanded players cut their salaries, in one instance offering a revenue-sharing plan that would upend the sport's longtime economic structure, worrying players such a compromise would serve as a de facto salary cap.

"Our response has been consistent that such concessions are unwarranted, would be fundamentally unfair to players, and that our sport deserves the fullest 2020 season possible," Clark wrote. "These remain our positions today, particularly in light of new reports regarding MLB's national television rights—information we requested from the league weeks ago but were never provided."

The breakdown in talks is particularly concerning for baseball fans given the players and owners are set to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement in 2021. With the MLBPA under the impression that owners refuse to negotiate in good faith, this could set up another contentious battle only a few months down the line.