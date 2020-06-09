Cardinals Owner Bill DeWitt Jr. Says MLB's 'Industry Isn't Very Profitable'

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Although MLB pulled in record revenues for 2019, owning a baseball team apparently isn't a good financial endeavor—that's at least the contention of St. Louis Cardinals chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr.

During an interview on 590 The Fan in St. Louis, DeWitt said "the industry isn't very profitable, to be quite honest."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.