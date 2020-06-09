Cardinals Owner Bill DeWitt Jr. Says MLB's 'Industry Isn't Very Profitable'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2020

ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 11: Bill DeWitt, Jr., principal owner of the St. Louis Cardinals, watches during batting practice prior to Game One of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium on October 11, 2014 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Although MLB pulled in record revenues for 2019, owning a baseball team apparently isn't a good financial endeavor—that's at least the contention of St. Louis Cardinals chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr.

During an interview on 590 The Fan in St. Louis, DeWitt said "the industry isn't very profitable, to be quite honest."

                  

