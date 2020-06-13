2020 NBA 2K League Results: Raptors Uprising Sets Scoring Record vs. Celtics

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Raptors Uprising GC scored a league-record 109 points in Game 1 of their 2-0 series win against Celtics Crossover Gaming to highlight play Friday in the third season of the NBA2K League.

The theme of the night was sheer dominance, as all of the victors won by 2-0 series scores and took at least one game by 10 or more points.

Raptors Uprising GC stole the show Friday, however, to stay undefeated and maintain their perch as the team to beat this year.

Here's a look at some scores, recaps and highlights on the night.

Friday, June 12 Scores

Raptors Uprising GC 2, Celtics Crossover Gaming 0 (109-51, 64-54)

Bucks Gaming 2, Pistons GT 0 (82-72, 67-61)

Hornets Venom GT @ Jazz Gaming: PPD

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kings Guard Gaming 2, NetsGC 0 (107-63, 84-54)

Wizards District Gaming 2, Mavs Gaming 0 (83-54, 85-50)

Raptors Uprising GC 2, Celtics Crossover Gaming 0 (109-51, 64-54)

Kenny Got Work's unorthodox 34-point, 13-assist, 10-steal triple-double paced the Raptors in their 58-point win over the C's in Game 1, which saw the team shoot a blistering 45-of-63 from the field and 16-of-23 from three-point range.

This one was never close as the Raptors took a 25-12 lead after the first quarter before holding a 47-23 edge at halftime. They didn't put their foot on the brakes, however, as the team then dropped 33 in the third to take an astonishing 45-point edge into the fourth.

Timelycook led the Raptors with 39 points. He went a perfect 6-of-6 from three.

Kenny Got Work wasn't the only Raptor to net a triple-double, as Sick One registered 10 points, 16 rebounds and 11 dimes.

The second game looked nothing like the first, with the C's hanging tough for all four quarters. But the Raptors kept their opponents at bay all game before holding on for the 64-54 win.

The Raptors outscored the C's in every quarter en route to the 10-point win, which was led by Kenny Got Work's 18-point, 10-assist effort. Four Raps scored in double digits.

OFAB did all he could to keep the Celtics in it with his 42 points, but it wouldn't be enough on this evening.

Bucks Gaming 2, Pistons GT 0 (82-72, 67-61)

Regg scored 37 points in Game 1 as Bucks Gaming used a 26-point fourth quarter to overcome a five-point deficit heading into the final frame to win 82-72 over Pistons GT.

The point guard also added nine assists and three steals for the Bucks, who benefitted from 17 rebounds via Plondo. Arooks helped the scoring effort with 21.

Demon JT's 31 points led the Pistons, and Joseph added 19 more.

Game 2 had a similar storyline as the first one: The Pistons played well for three quarters but faltered too much in one to earn the win.

This time, the Pistons were outscored 21-9 in the third quarter, turning a manageable 31-30 deficit into a near-insurmountable 52-39 gap into the fourth.

Credit to the Pistons, however, as they fought valiantly and even cut the lead to 64-59 in the final minute. Regg broke the Pistons' hearts with a dagger three, though, and the Bucks won 67-61.

Regg was the star again with 40 points and seven assists, and Plondo dominated the paint thanks to 12 points and 11 boards.

Demon JT's 24 points and Ramo's 22 guided the Pistons.

Kings Guard Gaming 2, NetsGC 0 (107-63, 84-54)

Even though the Raptors won a game against the Celtics by a 108-51 score, it was Kings Guard Gaming who outscored their opponent by the most points on average Friday.

Neither game was close between the Kings and NetsGC, who were stymied on the defensive end all evening.

Any glimmer of hope that they could win Game 1 was shot down when the Kings outscored the Nets 22-4 in the second quarter to take a 46-17 halftime lead. The 107-63 score was inflated in this one as the Nets scored 30 points in a garbage-time fourth quarter.

The Kings had 17 steals and also enjoyed 35 points from Bash and 33 from Seemo. Bash led the Kings with five steals and 12 assists as well. Seemo scored 33. Dat Boy Shotz had 16 points and 11 boards.

Wavy's 24 points led four Nets in double digits. Shuttles held his own in the paint with 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Game 2 was more of the same: The Kings defense was too much for the Nets to handle. This time, they took care of business earlier with a 15-5 first-quarter edge before rolling the Nets en route to a 43-20 halftime lead. The Kings were on cruise control the rest of the way in the 84-54 victory.

Dat Boy Shotz led the Kings with 25, and Bash and Seemo each scored 21. Choc's 22 points and Shuttles' 10-point, 13-rebound effort led the Nets.

Wizards District Gaming 2, Mavs Gaming 0 (83-54, 85-50)

The script for Game 2 of the Kings-Nets series reads much like the one for Game 1 of Wizards District Gaming vs. Mavs Gaming.

In this one, the Wizards used a 24-6 first-quarter advantage to continue their momentum and take a 44-21 lead into the halftime break. They had nothing to worry about from that point forward in an 83-54 win.

JBM's 27 points paced four Wizards in double digits. Dayfri added an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double. Dimez' 15 points led the Mavs, and 14 each were courtesy of Sherm and PeteBeBallin.

The script for Game 1 of the Kings-Nets series reads much like the one for Game 2 of Wizards District Gaming vs. Mavs Gaming.

The Wizards held a 17-14 advantage after the first but used a dominant defensive performance to outscore the Mavs 24-6 and enjoy a 41-20 lead at the break. The Wizards rolled the rest of the way in the 85-50 win.

JBM and Just_Awkward scored 22 points apiece, and Dayfri had 21. The team had 16 steals, led by Just_Awkward's six.

Sherm and Dimez each scored 17 for the Mavs.