Report: LeBron James Doesn't Think NBA Restart Affects Ability to Inspire Change

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 13, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

While a significant number of NBA players connected via Zoom call Friday night to debate the merits of restarting the league amid ongoing protests over systemic racism, police brutality as well as the coronavirus pandemic, the most significant player in the league was not included. 

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James did not participate in the call reportedly organized by Kyrie Irving and James' teammate Avery Bradley. 

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, that doesn't mean basketball's biggest star won't be trying to spur change:

"Sources say James, whose Lakers have as good a chance at the title as any of the 22 teams invited to Walt Disney World, believes playing in Orlando won’t deter his ability to continue inspiring change.

"He wants to keep making his mark off the court. He wants to play basketball. And as has always been the case, he clearly believes he can do both at the same time."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Report: NBA Stars Hesitant on Restart

    Donovan Mitchell, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard among players who spoke about possibly sitting out

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: NBA Stars Hesitant on Restart

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kyrie Rips NBA Restart on Call

    'I don’t support going ... I’m not with the systematic racism and the bulls--t. Something smells a little fishy'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kyrie Rips NBA Restart on Call

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    What Happens If Players Refuse to Play?

    @EricPincus details the serious domino effect that could happen if players decide not to play in Orlando 😬⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What Happens If Players Refuse to Play?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Group of 'High-Profile' Players Disagrees w/ Kyrie on Restart

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Group of 'High-Profile' Players Disagrees w/ Kyrie on Restart

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report