Report: LeBron James Doesn't Think NBA Restart Affects Ability to Inspire Change

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

While a significant number of NBA players connected via Zoom call Friday night to debate the merits of restarting the league amid ongoing protests over systemic racism, police brutality as well as the coronavirus pandemic, the most significant player in the league was not included.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James did not participate in the call reportedly organized by Kyrie Irving and James' teammate Avery Bradley.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, that doesn't mean basketball's biggest star won't be trying to spur change:

"Sources say James, whose Lakers have as good a chance at the title as any of the 22 teams invited to Walt Disney World, believes playing in Orlando won’t deter his ability to continue inspiring change.

"He wants to keep making his mark off the court. He wants to play basketball. And as has always been the case, he clearly believes he can do both at the same time."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.