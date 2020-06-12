5-Star OT JC Latham Commits to Alabama over LSU, Ohio State, More

Butch Dill/Associated Press

JC Latham, one of the top offensive tackles in the recruiting class of 2021, announced his commitment to Alabama on Friday, spurring offers from fellow powerhouses like Oklahoma, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU and Michigan.

He announced his decision through a video on Twitter:

The 6'6", 305-pound tackle is the No. 17 player in the country and the fifth overall player at his position, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Charles Power, a national writer for 247Sports, compared Latham to three-time NFL Pro Bowler D'Brickashaw Ferguson, who last played in 2015, and projected the Crimson Tide's newest member as a first-round pick:

"Initially a defensive lineman, Latham has grown into an offensive tackle, making the transition after transferring to IMG. Showed well against top competition manning the left tackle spot as a junior in 2019. Flashes potential to become a dominant run blocker. Combines his supreme length with functional movement skills and athleticism as seen in his proficiency in getting to the second level. Shows advanced flexibility and plays with strong pad level, maintaining a leverage advantage against opposing defensive linemen. Embraces physicality and works to finish blocks once engaged. Also has the framework to develop into a strong pass blocker with length and reactive quickness within his pass set."

Latham is the highest-rated recruit in Alabama's 2021 class and the only 5-star player—though the program has commitments from five 4-star athletes.

Despite the addition of Latham, head coach Nick Saban still has work to do. The Tide's 2021 class ranks 28th nationally and just seventh in the SEC, one spot behind rival Auburn.

Latham is just the third offensive player in his class to commit to Alabama, joining wideouts Jacorey Brooks and Agiye Hall.