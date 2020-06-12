5-Star OT JC Latham Commits to Alabama over LSU, Ohio State, More

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 12, 2020

Wide view of Bryant Denny stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Alabama and Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

JC Latham, one of the top offensive tackles in the recruiting class of 2021, announced his commitment to Alabama on Friday, spurring offers from fellow powerhouses like Oklahoma, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU and Michigan. 

He announced his decision through a video on Twitter:     

The 6'6", 305-pound tackle is the No. 17 player in the country and the fifth overall player at his position, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. 

Charles Power, a national writer for 247Sports, compared Latham to three-time NFL Pro Bowler D'Brickashaw Ferguson, who last played in 2015, and projected the Crimson Tide's newest member as a first-round pick: 

"Initially a defensive lineman, Latham has grown into an offensive tackle, making the transition after transferring to IMG. Showed well against top competition manning the left tackle spot as a junior in 2019. Flashes potential to become a dominant run blocker. Combines his supreme length with functional movement skills and athleticism as seen in his proficiency in getting to the second level. Shows advanced flexibility and plays with strong pad level, maintaining a leverage advantage against opposing defensive linemen. Embraces physicality and works to finish blocks once engaged. Also has the framework to develop into a strong pass blocker with length and reactive quickness within his pass set."

Latham is the highest-rated recruit in Alabama's 2021 class and the only 5-star player—though the program has commitments from five 4-star athletes. 

Despite the addition of Latham, head coach Nick Saban still has work to do. The Tide's 2021 class ranks 28th nationally and just seventh in the SEC, one spot behind rival Auburn. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Latham is just the third offensive player in his class to commit to Alabama, joining wideouts Jacorey Brooks and Agiye Hall.    

Related

    WATCH: What does JC Latham’s commitment mean for Alabama?

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    WATCH: What does JC Latham’s commitment mean for Alabama?

    TouchdownAlabama.com
    via Touchdown Alabama

    Projecting Alabama's Offensive Line for its 2021 Recruiting Class

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Projecting Alabama's Offensive Line for its 2021 Recruiting Class

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    National analysts weigh in on JC Latham to Alabama

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    National analysts weigh in on JC Latham to Alabama

    BamaOnLine
    via BamaOnLine

    SEC Receivers That NFL Fans Must Watch

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    SEC Receivers That NFL Fans Must Watch

    Grant Afseth
    via NFL Analysis Network