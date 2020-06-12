Washington D.C. Mayor Says It's 'Past Time' for Redskins to Change Nickname

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser went on The Team 980/95.9FM’s The Doc and Galdi Show and said that "it's past time" for the Washington Redskins to change their nickname.

TMZ Sports provided the quotes.

"I think it’s past time for the team to deal with what offends so many people and this is a great franchise with a great history that’s beloved in Washington. And it deserves a name that reflects the affection that we’ve built for the team," she said.

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently called on the 'Skins to change their name:

Furthermore, Sabrina Dong of the Daily Californian reported in February that a UC Berkeley study revealed that "at least half" of over 1,000 Native Americans surveyed believe the team's nickname is offensive.

In addition, Bowser said the name might be problematic in the team's efforts to seek a new stadium.

"It’s an obstacle for us locally but is also an obstacle for the federal government who leases the land to us," she said.

The 'Skins may be looking to go to Northern Virginia, though. Per a report from Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in March, team owner Dan Snyder is considering options there that have "better access to the city."

Washington's nickname has been in place since the team's establishment in 1932.