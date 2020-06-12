Clemson: 2 Football Players, 1 Basketball Player Tested Positive for COVID-19

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 12, 2020

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: A view of Clemson Memorial Stadium on the campus of Clemson University on June 10, 2020 in Clemson, South Carolina. The campus remains open in a limited capacity due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Three college athletes at Clemson University have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two football players and one men's basketball player have contracted COVID-19, the school announced Friday. It conducted 169 tests for the virus on athletes on the football, men's basketball and women's basketball teams, as well as staff members who directly interact with those programs.

The school is not releasing the names of the students who tested positive.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

