Clemson: 2 Football Players, 1 Basketball Player Tested Positive for COVID-19

Three college athletes at Clemson University have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two football players and one men's basketball player have contracted COVID-19, the school announced Friday. It conducted 169 tests for the virus on athletes on the football, men's basketball and women's basketball teams, as well as staff members who directly interact with those programs.

The school is not releasing the names of the students who tested positive.

