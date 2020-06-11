Bronny James Lands at No. 24 Overall in ESPN's Class of 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, is already considered one of the top prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, but he has room to rise.

ESPN released its recruiting rankings for the class of 2023, and James was listed as a 4-star prospect and the No. 24 overall player. He was given a grade of 89, which is the highest of the 4-star prospects.

James was a secondary contributor as a freshman on a loaded Sierra Canyon team with plenty of veteran players. He figures to see a larger role in the coming seasons as he becomes an upperclassman.

ESPN recruiting director Paul Biancardi compared Bronny to his famous father and said the young James has a better jump shot than LeBron did at the same time. He said they are at a similar position when it comes to passing and vision, although he noted Bronny still has some catching up to do when it comes to taking over games.

"A main difference at the same stage is in their approach. LeBron would look to take over games with an aggressive style, both within his age group and while facing older players. When LeBron was in high school, he was the star of the team. As a freshman at the varsity level this past season, Bronny was surrounded by older, top-level talent and deferred more—which was smart. This will naturally change as he gets older. When Bronny plays his age group, he is more aggressive and scores with variety, and you can feel his presence as one of the best players on the court."

There are only two crystal-ball predictions on 247Sports for Bronny at this stage, but they both think he will end up at Duke. LeBron played for Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski as a member of Team USA.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In terms of the rest of the class of 2023, point guard D.J. Wagner, center Jalen Lewis, shooting guard Mikey Williams, power forward Omaha Bielew and small forward Mookie Cook make up the top five on ESPN.