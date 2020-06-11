League 2's Northampton Using Shaquille O'Neal Cardboard Cutout in Stands

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2020

UNSPECIFIED - MAY 16: In this screengrab, Shaquille O'Neal speaks during Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 on May 16, 2020. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for EIF & XQ)
Getty Images/Getty Images

Like most sports teams and clubs around the world, League Two's Northampton Town won't have spectators in the stands for their playoffs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

But they've found an...interesting solution: putting cardboard cutouts in the stands, including one of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal:

O'Neal is actually a supporter of the club, per Reuters (via ESPN.com), and is the co-owner of an internet radio station with Northampton Town chairman Kelvin Thomas.

"Shaq, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in basketball history, has thrown his support behind Northampton Town and the Cobbler in the Crowd scheme and his cutout will be included in the crowd as the Cobblers take on the Robins," the club said in a statement.

Related

    Sweet Assist for Sevilla 2-0

    Lucas Ocampos' back-heel flick set up Fernando for 2-0 win over Real Betis 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sweet Assist for Sevilla 2-0

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Huge Adidas Kit Leak 📸

    Arsenal, Celtic, Bayern, Juventus, Madrid and Man Utd among 19 new reveals (Footy Headlines)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Huge Adidas Kit Leak 📸

    Footy Headlines
    via Footy Headlines

    Finding Liverpool’s New Werner

    B/R identifies Liverpool’s ‘Dream,’ ‘Bargain’ and ‘Long-Term’ targets using pro data tool 🔍

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Finding Liverpool’s New Werner

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Real Madrid Pink Kit Leaked 📸

    First full look at Los Blancos' away kit for 2020/21 (Footy Headlines)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid Pink Kit Leaked 📸

    Footy Headlines
    via Footy Headlines