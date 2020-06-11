League 2's Northampton Using Shaquille O'Neal Cardboard Cutout in Stands

Getty Images/Getty Images

Like most sports teams and clubs around the world, League Two's Northampton Town won't have spectators in the stands for their playoffs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But they've found an...interesting solution: putting cardboard cutouts in the stands, including one of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal:

O'Neal is actually a supporter of the club, per Reuters (via ESPN.com), and is the co-owner of an internet radio station with Northampton Town chairman Kelvin Thomas.

"Shaq, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in basketball history, has thrown his support behind Northampton Town and the Cobbler in the Crowd scheme and his cutout will be included in the crowd as the Cobblers take on the Robins," the club said in a statement.